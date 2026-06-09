Ranking the biggest villains in college football as Texas Tech sparks backlash

On Monday Morning, Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby was granted an injunction against the NCAA in a case where everyone figured his time in college football was likely over. The reaction was bold around the country as most in the media felt Sorsby deserved a harsher punishment while teams and leagues are refusing to schedule the Red Raiders.

The moment instantly marked Texas Tech's arrival as a major villain in college football which isn't going away. This offseason has built up several villains in college football, but after the decision to let Sorsby play, the biggest villain of the offseason has lost their crown.

Ranking College Football's 3 biggest villains for 2026

3. Steve Sarkisian

Everyone loves to hate the Texas Longhorns, and it feels like Steve Sarkisian is embracing it this offseason. Sarkisian knows he has the most talented roster in the country, and he's got a level of swagger around him this offseason.

Steve Sarkisian declared that his second and third string players could win the Big 12 in a major shot at Texas Tech. Talking about transfers, Sarkisian said that Ole Miss players get credits in "basket weaving" classes. Coach Sark has a team that will draw strong reactions headlined by Arch Manning, but he's making himself a lightning rod this offseason.

2. Lane Kiffin

The biggest development as of late is that Lane Kiffin has been dethroned as the biggest villain for the upcoming season, at least for the time being. Given the way that Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss, there was already going to be a ton of people rubbed the wrong way. Add in Lane Kiffin continuing to take shots at Ole Miss and Oxford, he's only done more work to become a villain.

LSU always has a certain level of swagger that makes the Tigers a winner, and a program many hate which should return in 2026. If Kiffin hits the ground running in Baton Rouge with Ed Orgeron on his side, there aren't going to be many rooting for the Tigers.

1. Texas Tech

If Brendan Sorsby is allowed to play in 2026, he's going to be a divisive figure the entire season, as will be Texas Tech who's already become a villain. The initial reaction to Sorsby being granted his injunction has drawn an outraged response which will likely still be the case when the season rolls around.

The way that Texas Tech attacked the Transfer Portal the past two offseasons already built the program into a villain of sorts. Going out and spending big again with players like Brendan Sorsby while surging in the recruiting rankings has made the Red Raiders an intriguing program thanks to people like Cody Campbell who's become a key figure in the sport.

Teams and conferences are already announcing that they won't play Texas Tech in any sport, and the backlash will only continue. When the Red Raiders go on the road this season, the opposing fanbases are going to be taking major shots at Sorsby, and if Texas Tech has a great season it'll only drive everyone crazy.