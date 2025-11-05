Ranking the four projected College Football Playoff First-Round games

On Tuesday Night, the world got its first look at the College Football Playoff rankings as the committee unveiled its Top 25 for the first time this season. These rankings aren't set, as there's still plenty of games left to be played as the season comes to a close. The first rankings coming out also gives us our first look at what the College Football Playoff would look like if the season ended today.

The initial College Football Playoff Rankings and the projected 12-team bracket: pic.twitter.com/YcjfiU9KB3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2025

While the games will likely shift each weekend, the projected bracket is interesting to look at, especially the potential games as we can start to envision the matchups. Every season, we see massive blowouts in the Playoff as well as some instant classic games.

Ranking the 4 projected First Round College Football Playoff games

4. UR Memphis Tigers Vs #5 Georgia Bulldogs

The least interesting of the 4 projected College Football Playoff games would be the matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Memphis Tigers would earn the Group of 5 bid, but they weren't even inside the committee's Top 25, showing how little they think of the Group of 5 race. The Bulldogs would have a massive talent advantage and, more likely than not, whoever faces the Group of 5 team would win in a blowout.

3. #6 Ole Miss Rebels Vs #11 Virginia Cavaliers

While the Virginia Cavaliers haven't lost in ACC play, they've looked vulnerable the last 5 weeks, especially with how Florida State has fallen apart. Lane Kiffin's team is clearly one of the best in the Country, and they'd have a wide talent advantage over the Cavaliers. Tony Elliott's team could surprise everyone, but more likely than not, we'd see Ole Miss win in a blowout.

2. #10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs #7 BYU Cougars

The BYU Cougars haven't gotten nearly enough credit, as they're 8-0 behind one of the best defenses in the Country. The Cougars' defense, which ranks 16th in points per game, matched up against a Notre Dame offense that has incredible talent all over the field, would make for an incredible matchup with the style both teams play.

1. #9 Oregon Ducks Vs #8 Texas Tech Red Raiders

The NIL era has given us two teams that everyone points at as the big spenders in the Oregon Ducks, with the backing of Nike, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who bought an incredible Transfer Portal class. Watching two teams who have attacked this era of football facing off would be truly exciting to watch.

Texas Tech has built itself like one of the best teams in the Country, loading up in the trenches with additions like Romello Height and David Bailey. Oregon has the talent all over the field, but they haven't fully clicked quite yet, and may not get truly tested again until the Playoff.