Ranking the Top 10 Wide Receivers who will decide the College Football Playoff

Over the next two weeks, everyone will start to dissect the first round matchups in the College Football Playoff as the field is finally set. Last season proved that it wasn't the elite quarterbacks that decided the playoffs, but most of the pieces around the quarterbacks. The Ohio State Buckeyes had the most talented team with a serviceable quarterback, and it was enough to win it all.

Nothing helps a quarterback more than having an elite wide receiver to turn to, as we saw Jeremiah Smith seal the game for the Buckeyes in the National Championship last season. This year, the Buckeyes return Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, but the rest of this field has the elite gamebreakers to flip the Playoff on its head.

These 10 Wide Receivers will decide the College Football Playoff

Ryan Williams' season has been strange to say the least, as he's clearly one of Alabama's most talented players, but he hasn't been nearly the same player we saw last season. When Ryan Williams is playing to his talent level, he's one of the most exciting players to watch, but when he struggles, he leaves plenty to be desired. Germie Bernard has had the more productive season, but Williams has always been at his best on the biggest stage, which helps his case for a resurgence.

After Georgia struggled at the wide receiver last season, the Bulldogs went out and added one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Country in Zachariah Branch. The USC Transfer has proven to be just what this offense needed, as he can turn any catch into a big play, which is a perfect match with Mike Bobo's offense.

The Oklahoma Sooners' offense hasn't been the same since John Mateer's injury, which is their biggest flaw as the Playoff arrives. When Oklahoma's offense is at its best, Mateer is finding Isaiah Sategna III, who can take the top off of any opposing defense. The Sooners are going to need to do everything they can to get their vertical threat involved as it'll make or break their Playoff hopes.

Aside from Fernando Mendoza's breakout, the biggest reason this Indiana offense has hit the next level is the emergence of Omar Cooper Jr. The Junior has caught 58 passes for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns while helping this offense stay afloat while Elijah Sarratt was injured. Cooper left the Big Ten Championship with an injury, but the extra time off with the first round bye will allow him to return for the Rose Bowl.

The addition of Mario Craver flew under the radar for Texas A&M this offseason until he got on the field and tore up the competition. Craver has caught 52 passes for 825 yards and 4 touchdowns, giving Marcel Reed a dominant duo to work with. Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have been elite after the catch, making this one of the most dangerous offenses in the Playoff.

Elijah Sarratt missed some time this season with an injury, but he's far and away the Hoosiers' most talented wide receiver. When the Hoosiers have needed a big play, it's been Sarratt as he delivered the game-winning touchdowns against Oregon and Ohio State. With the extra time to heal up, a fully healthy Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr are going to make this offense impossible to slow.

When Texas A&M went all-in using the Transfer Portal this offseason, the addition of NC State star KC Concepcion was far and away their most important. Concepcion has lived up to the hype in College Station, leading the Aggies with 57 catches for 886 yards and 9 touchdowns. Concepcion can turn any catch into a big play, which will prove to be crucial against the tough defenses in the Playoffs.

There hasn't been a more impressive player than Miami true freshman Malachi Toney this season who burst onto the scene after being ranked as a 3-star recruit out of High School. Toney is the ultimate playmaker with 84 catches for 970 yards receiving, 80 yards rushing, and 82 yards passing with 10 touchdowns.

If he didn't play on the same team as Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate would be arguably the best wide receiver in the sport. The Buckeyes' speed threat was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season before suffering an injury that cost him time. Tate's elite ability to get open and win in all areas of the field has only opened things for this offense.

There isn't a better wide receiver in College Football than Jeremiah Smith, who'd arguably be the 1st overall pick this year if he were draft eligible. Smith attracts a level of attention that no other wide receiver garners, yet he still finds a way to make big plays, making the Ohio State offense almost impossible to slow.