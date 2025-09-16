Ranking the Top 5 quarterbacks in the ACC: Sunshine State standouts battle after Week 3

While the Big Ten and the SEC get most of the attention in College Football, the ACC is quietly in the conversation this season with several teams capable of earning College Football Playoff bids. Part of the reason is the talent the ACC has accumulated at quarterback as they could have the best signal callers in the Country.

This offseason, the ACC went out and raided the transfer portal, picking up instant plug-and-play quarterbacks, and for the most part, they've all been hits. When you try to figure out who the top 5 quarterbacks are in the conference, it quickly becomes tough to differentiate.

Power Ranking the Top 5 quarterbacks in the ACC: Beck and Castellanos battle for No. 1

The quarterbacks not making the Top 5 are genuinely surprising, as you get a list of once Heisman hopefuls, players who led their team to the College Football Playoff, and highly paid players. Darian Mensah is the highest-paid player in College Football, yet his team is 1-2 with losses to Tulane and Illinois. Cade Klubnik was penciled in as the best before the season, but has been one of the most underwhelming players in the sport. Kevin Jennings Jr falls just on the outside as interceptions have been an issue.

The NC State Wolfpack are off to a 3-0 start in large part due to the play of their Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. Last season, Bailey was thrust into action when Grayson McCall was injured, and he showed the potential of having the tools and talent to be an elite quarterback. This season, Bailey has done just that, completing 70.8% of his passes for 719 yards, 5 touchdowns, and an interception while picking up 3 rushing touchdowns. Bailey has great weapons around him, and as he continues to improve, this could end up being the best offense in the ACC.

Cal was lucky enough this offseason to land the recruit they pushed for so hard when Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele transferred after signing with the Oregon Ducks. Through three games, Sagapolutele has been beyond impressive, completing 67% of his passes for 780 yards and 6 touchdowns with just one interception. When you look at the Golden Bears' schedule, if their star freshman continues to play at a high level, the schedule is weak enough that they could stun everyone with a run to the ACC Championship.

If you had to pick any quarterback to lead your program, there would be a strong case that could be made for Haynes King. Regardless of the risk of injury, Haynes King is willing to go all out on every play, putting his body on the line in a style of play that just leaves everyone in awe. This weekend, King was the driving force behind beating Clemson, passing for 211 yards without an interception while picking up a team-leading 103 yards rushing.

The Florida State Seminoles have only played two games, but the difference for this team with Tommy Castellanos at quarterback is glaring. The offense is perfect for Castellanos, as was shown in the Alabama game when he ran all over the Crimson Tide while he showed his passing ability against East Texas A&M. It'll be exciting to see Castellanos again now that the Seminoles are off the bye, but he has Mike Norvell's program competing for the Playoff once again.

The Miami Hurricanes lost the 1st Overall Pick in the NFL Draft and a Heisman contender at quarterback, yet they still boast having the best quarterback in the ACC. Beck is being a great point guard this season, getting the ball to his teammates and letting them make plays as he's completing 78.3% of his passes for 812 yards and 7 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions, with 1 of his picks coming as a receiver tipped a ball right to USF. The Hurricanes' offense isn't as explosive as it was last season, and it doesn't have to be as long as the Hurricanes continue to take care of the football, as their defense is leaps and bounds better than the group they had last season.

