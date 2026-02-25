Ranking the Top 5 SEC teams that dominated the Transfer Portal

The SEC has struggled on the national stage for the last three years. After dominating the sport, the Big Ten has taken the spotlight from the SEC. The SEC hasn't won the last three National Championships. Furthermore, the SEC struggled in bowl games last season, as it went 4-10. The good news is that they have several teams that did well in the transfer portal.

The top 5 transfer portal teams in the SEC.

1) LSU

Lane Kiffin, the “self-proclaimed portal king”, lived up to his name this offseason. He signed 39 players in the portal, and several of them were impact players. Quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State was the biggest get for LSU as they added a proven quarterback for Kiffin’s 1st season. This is a good match because Kiffin is one of the best quarterback coaches in the country.

They also added key players, edge Princewill Imanmielen from Ole Miss, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, and linebacker TJ Dottery. All 3 should provide an immediate impact on the LSU team. Kiffin's ability to land talent from the transfer portal effectively should lead him to success in his 1st season in Baton Rouge.

2) Texas

Texas went 10-3 last year but missed out on the College Football Playoff. Texas went into the transfer portal and landed 18 players. They really tried to fix the offensive talent. As they signed wide receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, running backs Hollywood Smothers from NC State, and running back Raleek Brown from Arizona State.

Coleman is a huge upgrade at wide receiver for the Longhorns. This will help Arch Manning be more successful as a quarterback. Both Smothers and Brown should help take the pressure off Manning as well, since both are good running backs.

3) Texas A&M

Texas A&M had a good season with an 11-2 season. They also made the College Football Playoff. They lost to Miami in the 1st round, but it is still a successful season for them. Texas A&M had a good off-season, signing 18 players in the transfer portal.

They signed wide receiver Isaiah Horton from Alabama, one of the most underrated wide receivers in the country. They also loaded up on defense with edge defenders Anto Saka from Northwestern, safety Tawfiq Byard from Colorado, and linebacker Ray Coney from Tulsa. Texas A&M had a good offseason.

4)Kentucky

Yes, Kentucky signed a good transfer portal class as they hired former Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein as the next head coach. He went out and signed 29 prospects as he went to fix the Kentucky roster. On offense, he signed former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey. He has a chance to be an excellent quarterback for Stein.

Stein then went and signed 3 offensive linemen. They signed Lance Heard from Tennessee, Tegra Tshlabola from Ohio State, and Coleton Price from Baylor. Stein clearly wanted to upgrade the offensive line to help Minchey have success in year as a starter.

5) Auburn

Alex Golesh is an underrated hire by Auburn. Auburn lost a significant amount of talent in the transfer portal, but Golesh brought some talented players from USF with him. Including in that is quarterback Byrum Brown. He also picked up wide receiver Keshawn Singleton from USF. Golesh overall signed 12 players from USF. This should help the transition for Golesh at Auburn.