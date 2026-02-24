Texas’ biggest transfer weapon is already earning rave reviews from Steve Sarkisian

The Transfer Portal can be used for a variety of reasons either to completely overhaul a roster or to add pieces that can take a National Championship contender over the top. For Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, the hope is that the work they put in this offseason will help their push for a Championship. Among all the high profile additions Texas made, adding Auburn transfer Cam Coleman is the most notable.

In two seasons at Auburn, Cam Coleman was clearly one of the best wide receivers in the Country even while the Tigers offense struggled to find competent quarterback play. After racking up 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns, Coleman transfers to Texas looking to post a great season before he can leave for the NFL Draft.

Steve Sarkisian praises Cam Coleman's intentions

When you add the top wide receiver in the Transfer Portal, the hopes are sky high, especially with an offensive minded head coach like Steve Sarkisian. On Monday, Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media where he praised Cam Coleman and his intentions.

"This kid is an awesome kid, and he hasn't disappointed since he's arrived. He came here with real intentions. He wants to compete for a national championship and he wants to put himself in the best position to get ready for the NFL." Steve Sarkisian

When Cam Coleman entered the Transfer Portal, Texas was instantly a top contender in part because of what both sides needed, and could get out of the move. Coleman now plays with Arch Manning who can help him showcase his talent, and play his way into being a 1st Round Pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Texas needed to add weapons to help Arch Manning take that next step, and Cam Coleman is the perfect addition. Coleman's ability on 50/50 balls and the attention he'll draw will open everything else up for this offense next season.

Texas will enter 2026 as arguably the best team in the Country, and for good reason compared to last season when they were overhyped a bit. Steve Sarkisian will have his most talented team yet, and now it's time for the Longhorns to prove they can handle the expectations.