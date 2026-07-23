Ravens deal Diego Pavia latest setback in attempt to build NFL future

Over the past two seasons of college football, few stories compare to Diego Pavia's rise to becoming a household name. Diego Pavia went from an unknown to a superstar overnight when he led Vanderbilt to their upset win over at Alabama. From that point on, Diego Pavia only became a bigger figure in the sport as he led the Commodores on a comeback that no one could've seen coming.

For better or worse, the attention Diego Pavia has gotten has made him a highly divisive figure in the football world. After his final season of college football, Diego Pavia hoped to hear his name called during the NFL Draft, but he ended up going undrafted. Despite going undrafted, Diego Pavia looked like he was going to have a chance to prove he belongs at the next level when the Ravens signed him to an UDFA contract.

Diego Pavia cut by Baltimore Ravens before Training Camp begins

On Thursday Afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were cutting Diego Pavia before the start of Training Camp.

We have waived QB Diego Pavia.https://t.co/Q1wbCbkwLe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2026

The news certainly will sting for Diego Pavia as he was signed to a 3-year $3.1 million contract with the Ravens which would've made it great to stick with the team through the Summer. Baltimore didn't present the easiest path to playing time or making the roster with Lamar Jackson in the starting role.

Aside from Lamar Jackson, Diego Pavia had a ton of competition to try and beat out with Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, and undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano all remaining on the roster for the start of NFL Training Camp.

The good news for Diego Pavia is that there's still time to find a team to sign with this offseason to compete for a roster spot. Teams will constantly look for improvements at quarterback, and as practices begin, it may not be long before Diego Pavia gets a call to tryout for a team.

The difficult part for Diego Pavia is the fact that teams often want to avoid a backup quarterback who draws in attention, and it's not Pavia's choice to be polarizing, but he's a big name. If Diego Pavia gets a shot, he could easily impress a team, but the best outcome may be joining a league like the CFL or the UFL to try and prove he can impress against a higher level of talent than the college level.