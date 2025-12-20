Rocco Becht’s Transfer Portal move comes with an obvious team to watch

The Iowa State Cyclones were already having a rough offseason as Matt Campbell took the Penn State job, marking the start of a new era for the program after a decade. While the loss of Matt Campbell dealt a significant blow to the team long-term, on Saturday, they were dealt another big blow as Rocco Becht announced his decision to enter the Transfer Portal.

Iowa State starting QB Rocco Becht is set to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Has been Iowa State’s starting QB the last three years. (ESPN 1st). pic.twitter.com/NmasjZube9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 20, 2025

The offseason has become a flurry of programs losing their quarterbacks as Rocco Becht joins Dylan Raiola, DJ Lagway, Sam Leavitt, and Brendan Sorsby in the Transfer Portal. As quarterbacks continue to line up to enter the Transfer Portal, clear landing places continue to emerge for each transfer.

Rocco Becht already has a clear landing place in the Transfer Portal

When Rocco Becht announced he was going to be entering the Transfer Portal, everyone instantly assumed he was going to follow his head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State giving the Nittany Lions a replacement for Drew Allar.

Shortly after Rocco Becht entered the Transfer Portal, Chris Hummer of 24/7 Sports and CBS reported that the Nittany Lions are indeed the team to watch for the Iowa State transfer.

Penn State is the early team to watch here, sources tell @CBSSports. Becht is expected to be a popular option for schools, though. https://t.co/grGhaCTNwB — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 20, 2025

Given the fact that Becht has spent his entire career playing for Matt Campbell, it only made sense that if he entered the Transfer Portal it would be to follow his head coach. The familiarity for Becht with Taylor Mouser's system makes him the best candidate the Nittany Lions could add.

This season, Rocco Becht passed for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns with 9 interceptions while rushing for another 8 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if Rocco Becht considers any other options as he'll draw a ton of interest as a veteran quarterback who's proven he can lead a top offense with the right pieces around him.