Ryan Day "will be out" as the head coach of Ohio State, analyst says
Ohio State football fans have found themselves in an uncomfortable and disappointing position after yet another loss to rival Michigan, and ESPN’s Todd McShay believes the repercussions for head coach Ryan Day could be career-defining.
McShay didn’t hold back, suggesting that Day’s tenure at Ohio State is nearing its end. He even went on to predict that Day will be out of Columbus "after this season."
“Ryan Day is out as the Ohio State head coach after this season,” McShay said via Athlon Sports. “You just put 10 (points) on Michigan as the offensive coach, and now you got a riot on your own field with your own players. But you know what was terrible in this whole thing? And it's just Ryan Day, part of it you can say is having just the worst luck in the world. That Ryan Day when the camera comes over to him... you can read his lips and he says to one assistant walking by, ‘What happened?’ And I get it. Like his world's collapsing. But you're still the captain of this ship and when you see all your players racing over to the middle of the field, you better get involved. Right? That’s leadership.”
The loss in question—a 13-10 defeat to a struggling Michigan team—dropped Day’s record in The Game to 1-4. For a program like Ohio State, where winning the rivalry against Michigan is a top priority, this has left fans and analysts alike questioning his ability to lead.
McShay went further, explaining the broader implications of sticking with Day:
“You get to a point in a crossroads, if you will, where I don't know how it would be productive for this program to move forward with him as the head coach given the circumstances. Not because he can't do the job. And everyone's going to say, ‘Good luck finding someone better.’ I get it and I agree. Good luck finding someone better than Ryan Day.”
Day’s overall record of 66-10 since taking over in 2019 would be a dream for most coaches, but Ohio State operates on different standards. As McShay pointed out, it’s not about regular-season success or making the College Football Playoff—it’s about beating Michigan and bringing home national championships. So far, Day has not been able to do either of those things.
In a lot of ways, Day might be a single loss away from being fired. He and the Buckeyes will be in the College Football Playoff, and they'll have a chance to make some noise. But, if they are unable to do so, it's fair to question if a move might be made this offseason.
For reference, Day's buyout is listed at more than $37 million.
Ohio State currently awaits its destination in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes still have an opportunity to potentially host in the first-round, depending on how the field shakes out, and they'll still be one of the Vegas favorites to compete for the national championship.