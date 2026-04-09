Sam Leavitt's injury uncertainty is impossible to ignore for LSU

The LSU Tigers head into 2026 with College Football Playoff hopes and expectations as the Lane Kiffin era begins. While the Tigers are heading into their first season under a new head coach, LSU spent big to build up this roster, and with the price tag comes major expectations. The biggest factor in delivering on those expectations is transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt.

In 2024, Sam Leavitt burst onto the scene, leading Arizona State to the College Football Playoff after transferring in from Michigan State. The 2025 season was more of a letdown as Sam Leavitt dealt with injuries, which kept the team from returning to the CFP.

When Sam Leavitt entered the Transfer Portal, it created a ton of excitement as everyone's seen the special talent he is at quarterback. The biggest issue is the fact that Leavitt was recovering from a serious Lisfranc foot injury which put his offseason in jeopardy.

Lane Kiffin brushes off Leavitt concerns, but it's impossible to overlook

This week, Sam Leavitt underwent surgery to remove the pins from his foot, which were put in during his first surgery. Leavitt will most likely miss the rest of LSU's Spring practice which Lane Kiffin brushed off as a minor issue.

"I just feel now of days, it's a little easier to play quarterback than it used to be years ago as far as how long you've been there. Look around the Country, a lot of people transfer and go play at new places. Look at the previous place we were at. The guy (Trinidad Chambliss) didn't get there until the summer." Lane Kiffin

While Lane Kiffin doesn't view Sam Leavitt's setback as a major issue, it's hard not to be concerned with Leavitt missing the rest of the Spring. When you consider that Sam Leavitt is learning a new offense and that the Tigers are bringing in a whole new team filled with transfers, it would be ideal if everyone got as much experience as possible together.

The benefit for LSU is the fact that backups Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet will get extra reps this Spring. Both backups may be pivotal if Leavitt suffers another setback as either could be thrust into action this season. LSU now must hope that Leavitt is a full go when the Summer rolls around, otherwise the Tigers could be in serious trouble.