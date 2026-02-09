Seattle Seahawks 3-Round Mock Draft: Building the perfect team to repeat

The Seattle Seahawks have won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, as the defense turned in one of the best performances of all time. Mike McDonald's team came out of nowhere this season to win it all, and now they become the hunted in the NFL. Arguably, the biggest reason for the Seahawks' success is General Manager John Schneider, who just won with a second head coach and quarterback.

While signing players like Sam Darnold and hiring Mike McDonald were big, Schneider is one of the best at nailing the NFL Draft. Homegrown talent like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Grey Zabel, Kenneth Walker, Nick Emmanwori, and several others all played massive roles in this team winning it all. Now picking with the last pick in every round, Schneider is tasked with doing it again.

3-Round Mock Draft reloads the Seahawks defense

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

Cornerback Tariq Woolen is a free agent, and he may look elsewhere as many teams need a cornerback while the team may feel they can upgrade. At the end of the first round, cornerback Colton Hood would make a ton of sense. Hood was forced with being Tennessee’s top cornerback, and he excelled with the traits to project he’ll be a solid player in the NFL.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Ja'Kobi Lane - Wide Receiver - USC

Teams are going to continue to throw everything they can at stopping Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Seahawks should add more weapons to help free him up. USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane would bring a unique skill set to the receiving core giving Sam Darnold another weapon. Ja'Kobi Lane is a massive threat at 6-foot-4 with excellent ability at the catch point.

96. Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Coleman - Running Back - Washington

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker is now a free agent, and while the Seahawks would love to keep him, he could have a much bigger market than expected. If the Seahawks lose Walker, they'll need to draft another running back to pair with Zach Charbonnet. Washington Huskies star Jonah Coleman is an electric back with big play speed, and he'd give the team a higher upside as a receiver than Kenneth Walker provided.