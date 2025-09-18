SEC announces when fans will learn their team’s permanent opponents

Across College Football, Conference realignment has made massive changes on each team's schedule and the layout of each league. In the SEC, the additions of Oklahoma and Texas got rid of the division system and each team was given "permanent" opponents that they'd play on an annual schedule while the rest would rotate.

The plan the SEC put in place was thrown into disarray after just one season as the conferences look to expand the College Football Playoff. The SEC will now join the Big Ten in playing a 9 game conference schedule which means each team adds an additional league game. With the addition of an extra league game, the SEC is going back to the drawing board to reformat their schedule.

The SEC will unveil "Annual Opponents" on Tuesday

On Thursday Afternoon, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello reported that the SEC will reveal all opponents for the 2026 season while the "permanent" opponents are no longer permanent as they'll now be "annual" opponents which will be reviewed every 4 years.

The SEC will reveal Tuesday *all* opponents for every team in its new 9-game schedule for football in 2026, sources tell @CBSSports. The 3 "permanent" rivals will be referred to as "annual opponents," which will be reviewed every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/yOf21Sdx4T — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 18, 2025

Unveiling the new league schedule is always one of the most exciting days for a conference as it gives us a look into what we can get excited about. Any time the schedule lines up to give us games between two of the best programs in the Country, it's great to look forward to and should only build excitement for the years to come.

The SEC moving to a 9 game conference schedule should only be more exciting for the fans as we should see a great set of matchups. Exchanging a game where schools play programs most people didn't know existed to a potential Top 25 clash only brings more excitement to the game while giving the fans a much better product on a weekly basis.

