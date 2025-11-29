SEC Championship scenarios: Updated tiebreakers after Texas A&M's upset loss

While we count on Saturdays for most of the chaos in the college football season, Saturday saw the race for the SEC Championship drastically shifted. The Ole Miss Rebels beat Mississippi State to finish the year 7-1 in league play while the Texas Longhorns won the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M.

Heading into Saturday, three teams remain in the race for the SEC Championship Game, with just one game that will decide their fates after Texas A&M fell out of the race. All eyes will be on The Iron Bowl as Alabama winning or losing will determine which two teams play for the SEC Championship and a bid into the College Football Playoff.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The path for the Alabama Crimson Tide is the clearest of all the teams in contention as they control their own destiny. A win in the Iron Bowl will send the Crimson Tide to Atlanta for the first time under Kalen DeBoer while a loss will certainly keep Alabama out of the SEC Championship Game, and most likely the College Football Playoff.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have punched their ticket to Atlanta by way of the loss from the Texas A&M Aggies. The Bulldogs finished the year 7-1 in SEC play, and hold the tiebreaker over Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs will face Alabama if the Crimson Tide win, and if not they'll have a rematch against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Rebels

Beating Mississippi State and getting a loss from Texas A&M was a massive step for the Ole Miss Rebels in terms of making the SEC Championship Game. Lane Kiffin's team will now root for Auburn to win the Iron Bowl, as it would set the Rebels up for a rematch of the only game they lost against Georgia.