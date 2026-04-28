Shane Beamer gives promising injury update on key South Carolina stars

The South Carolina Gamecocks head into the 2026 season with a serious need to win games in what will be a pivotal season for head coach Shane Beamer. After such a promising season in 2024, the Gamecocks were an absolute mess in 2025, leading to major changes in the coaching staff. With just a 33-30 record at South Carolina, Beamer needs to prove that the 2024 season wasn't just a fluke season.

Heading into the season, there are already big reasons to be concerned about the outlook for the Gamecocks. The piece that was supposed to fix the offensive line Jacarrius Peak, suffered a knee injury that could keep him out until the fall. Star edge rusher Dylan Stewart suffered a serious back injury, but the hope is he'll be back for Summer practice.

South Carolina finally gets good news on the injury front

On Tuesday, Shane Beamer shared the best news of the spring for South Carolina fans as Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak are both reportedly "ahead of schedule" in their recoveries.

Shane Beamer said today that both Edge Dylan Stewart and OL Jaccarius Peak are "ahead of schedule" with their recovery. pic.twitter.com/8oXmRyLdwN — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) April 28, 2026

Jacarrius Peak's health can truly make or break the offensive line after the unit was a disaster last season. Peak was the top ranked offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal, and he's going to play a major role in helping LaNorris Sellers take the next step in his development. If Peak isn't ready by week 1, the entire unit can be in flux which is the last thing this offense needs.

While the defense keeps losing elite players to the NFL, having a talent like Dylan Stewart is enough on its own to tilt the field. This past season was a step down for Stewart, but he's a likely top 10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, especially when he's playing healthy, as he's an athletic freak off the edge.

As the spring comes to a close, the sole focus for South Carolina ahead of Summer camp is getting their two pivotal pieces back, otherwise the season could get off to a rocky start.