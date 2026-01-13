Sherrone Moore failed Bryce Underwood more than anyone ever realized

The Kyle Whittingham era is getting underway in Ann Arbor as the longtime Utah Utes head coach is putting together his first roster for Michigan. The Wolverines had to fire Sherrone Moore for off-the-field issues, but as the actual coach of the program he wasn't doing a great job on the field. The way the Michigan offense operated this season is perfect proof of those struggles.

Thanks to incredible funding by boosters, Michigan was able to land the Nation's top-ranked recruit and quarterback Bryce Underwood. Given how massive the addition of Bryce Underwood was, the thought was that Michigan would've gone out and added better weapons, but they instead fell flat.

Bryce Underwood was given the starting job in part because of his talent, but also because of Mikey Keene missing camp with an injury. Michigan certainly had training wheels on Underwood, and when they'd finally allow him to flash his talent, it was clear why he was so highly regarded as a recruit.

As a whole, the season was a bit underwhelming as Bryce Underwood was inconsistent for the most part. Underwood finished the season passing for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions, completing 60.3% of his passes.

Sherrone Moore is fully at fault for Bryce Underwood's struggles

As Kyle Whittingham takes over at Michigan, he's starting to clean up some of the mess from the Sherrone Moore era. While you'd always expect a player to take a leap in his second season at quarterback, Bryce Underwood is going may take an even bigger step forward than anyone could've imagined.

Kyle Whittingham appeared on the Triple Option Podcast with Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, and Rob Stone to talk about his new team. When Whittingham was asked about what happened for Bryce Underwood this season, he revealed that in shocking fashion, Bryce Underwood didn't have a dedicated QB coach on the staff.

Bryce Underwood didn’t have a dedicated QB coach at Michigan.



@CoachUrbanMeyer said that’s unheard of at this level.#CollegeFootball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/90UNwaMywV — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) January 12, 2026

Some programs won't have a dedicated special teams coach, or they'll pair safeties and cornerbacks under one coach as defensive backs. To hear that a program didn't have a set coach working with the quarterback, they gave the biggest NIL deal in history, is a massive shock and speaks to just how poorly Sherrone Moore was handling the job.

Michigan thrust Bryce Underwood into a starting role as a true freshman with all the pressure in the world, and it was too much give him an experienced quarterbacks coach. The best thing that could've happened for Bryce Underwood's career is this coaching change, as he's going to finally get the coaching he needs to maximize his potential.