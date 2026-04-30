Shilo Sanders' sexist remarks against Browns reporter does nothing to help Shedeur

The Cleveland Browns kick off mini camp with a major quarterback battle on their hands as the race to be Todd Monken's starting quarterback is wide open. Deshaun Watson missed last season with a torn Achilles Tendon allowing rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to earn starts. While Gabriel isn't out of the race, everyone is viewing this as a battle between Sanders and Watson.

As outsiders try to guess who will win the battle, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot gave her take on who should win the battle.

"I think they should declare Watson QB1 ASAP and let the offense start to cook. There's no time to waste." Mary Kay Cabot

That message was met with a wild reaction from Shilo Sanders, the older brother and former Colorado teammate of Shedeur Sanders who fired off a ridiculous comment on Instagram.

The great @MaryKayCabot (Bill Nunn Memorial Award winner) joins us at 8:20 on @923TheFan pic.twitter.com/yDMy7Z6p3x — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) April 30, 2026

Shilo Sanders' ridiculous remarks aren't helping Shedeur's case

As soon as Shilo Sanders attacked Mary Kay Cabot, it instantly started a firestorm online. Attacking a reporter for their opinion on the ongoing quarterback battle isn't going to help Shedeur Sanders in any way, if anything, it's only going to bring more negative attention his way.

Shilo Sanders certainly feels that the Browns reporters are only painting his brother in a bad light. Attacking one member of the beat is only going to alter the rest of the groups opinion, and likely hurt Sanders, as he's seeing with this story.

The fact of the matter is, Mary Kay Cabot is likely right about who should be named starter, but it has nothing to do with performance. The Browns are paying Deshaun Watson a massive deal, and if he's healthy enough to play, he's always going to have the inside track on the starting job which may not be fair, but it's how NFL owners operate.