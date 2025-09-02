Skip Bayless crowns UNC, then quickly backtracks in dumbest take of the week

Few do sports takes quite like Skip Bayless as he'll turn any one moment into his newest idea spinning it in way no one saw coming. When Skip Bayless makes a take, he doesn't go middle of the road, he has to go all in with takes so absurd that you question if he's even watching the games or if he has any clue what he's talking about.

On Monday Night, the North Carolina Tar Heels kicked off the Bill Belichick era with varying levels of optimism and excitement. On the opening drive of the game, North Carolina used two big plays by Jordan Shipp to go on a touchdown drive making it look easy to score on TCU. After seeing the first drive of the game, Skip Bayless was among the many fooled by North Carolina.

The first drive on offense convinced Skip Bayless that the Tar Heels offense was good enough to win a National Championship shredding TCU.

Wow, Belichick has a national championship OFFENSE. Heels just shredded Frogs’ defense. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2025

As the broadcast kept panning to the likes of Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor, and Randy Moss, Bayless thought it was too much for TCU to overcome.

TCU is about to get blown out. Too much MJ, LT. About to get Mossed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2025

When the game started to shift however, Skip Bayless' tone started to change about this team. Realizing that the game was out of hand, Skip Bayless joked about Bill Belichick's famous line for focusing on the next game.

On to Cincinnati. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2025

While all the stars showed up to see Bill Belichick's team, when the game started to get out of hand, you can't expect Michael Jordan to stay and waste his time anymore.

Has MJ left yet? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2025

When the game started to get out of hand, Skip Bayless started to realize that this may be similar to the end of Belichick's tenure in the NFL where opposing coaches coached circles around Belichick.

After a sensational opening offensive and defensive series, is it possible Belichick is getting exposed AGAIN? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2025

Bill Belichick is going to have to acknowledge that this is a full scale rebuild and that the transition was never going to happen overnight otherwise he's never going to be able to build this program the right way.

