Spotlight: Judkins, Henderson lead Buckeyes into the Championship Game

In three playoff victories, the Ohio State Buckeyes have posted an average margin of victory of 19 points and an offensive output of 37 points per game.
A big reason for the Buckeyes’ success in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is the play of two special running backs in Columbus, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Both have combined for 1,927 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on their way to earning a berth in the National Championship Game against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Quinshon Judkins
Judkins, a transfer from Ole Miss, has rushed for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns, with 4 coming in playoff victories over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas. Against Texas in the Cotton Bowl, Judkins rushed for 2 touchdowns in a 28-14 Buckeye victory. In his three-year college career, Judkins has 3,683 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns to his credit.
TreVeyon Henderson
This season, Henderson has rushed for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 5 total scores (4 rushing, 1 receiving) during their playoff run to the national championship game. He has averaged over 7 yards per carry this season. Henderson’s career numbers in Columbus are impressive:
- 3,719 rushing yards
· 42 rushing touchdowns
· 4th on the school list in rushing yards
In the win over Texas, he didn’t find the endzone via the running game, but he did find it in the passing game and scored on a 75-yard pass from quarterback Will Howard.
The Buckeyes vs. The Fighting Irish
No. 6 Ohio State and No. 3 Notre Dame will meet for all the nuts and all the gold at the end of the rainbow in the National Championship Game on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. During the playoffs, Ohio State has rushed for 418 yards and scored 8 rushing touchdowns as a unit.
By contrast, the Fighting Irish have allowed 329 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns during their impressive playoff run.
Against Indiana and Georgia, the Notre Dame rush defense held their running backs to less than 75 yards rushing and zero touchdowns. But against Penn State, Notre Dame allowed the Nittany Lions 204 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, all scored by Nicholas Singleton.
Henderson and Judkins must maintain their rushing prowess and keep the Notre Dame defense on their heels to enhance Ohio State’s chances of hoisting a national championship trophy.
The early odds in this game have the Buckeyes as 9.5-point favorites.