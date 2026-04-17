Spring Check Up: Can Jon Sumrall 'Wake This Beast Up' in Gainesville?

Following last Saturday’s Florida spring game, new Head Coach Jon Sumrall remarked: “We’ve got to wake this beast up.” With some promising early returns, is it possible that Sumrall has the Gators on an expedited path back to relevance? Leaving the Spring, there's a promising outlook on the season, but questions still linger.

Can the Florida Gators win big to start the Jon Sumrall era?

What will the Gators be on offense ?

This question may be somewhat dependent on who wins the QB battle in the fall. Redshirt Freshman Tramell Jones Jr. has turned heads this spring. Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo will have a battle on his hands for the starting job that many assumed was automatically his, since he followed Offensive Coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville. Both are capable, but Jones adds an explosive element that my give Faulkner a chance to unlock the Gators’ talented WR room. Of concern for the Gators may be that as many as three transfers could be starting on an OL that desperately needs to improve.

When Sumrall appeared to be the leading candidate for the Auburn job, it was already rumored that Faulkner would be joining him on the plains to run the offense…so it was no surprise that the OC followed Sumrall to Gainesville. Faulkner is one of the most talented, up-and-coming play-callers in the game. If the OL can come together and create opportunities for Jaden Baugh, a Top 3 RB in the league, and that impressive WR core…Faulker will have the Gators scoring at brisk clip very quickly.

Can the Gators defense be solid?

Many were surprised to see the amount of players that returned to Florida and embraced the coaching change. Of those, none were more important than Jayden Woods and Myles Graham on the Florida defense. Both linebackers arevery talented and will be counted on to produce results for a defense that is fairly heave with Juniors and Seniors. The Florida defense finished 13th in the league last season, and will need sizeable improvement…and maybe some help from the offense, which was putrid in 2025 (also 13th).

To help fix the defense, Sumrall reached out to his alma mater for former Kentucky DC Brad White. White put together competitive defenses, with three units finishing in the Top 25 nationally, despite consistently anemic offensive production on the other side. UF reached into the portal for depth and secondary help, and the secondary performance bears watching…but the pieces are there for the Gators defense to shine under a defensive-minded Head Coach.

Can the Gators “new look” schedule provide some help?

It’s no secret that the last 2-3 years of scheduling for Florida has been nothing short of brutal. In 2026 UF will get a slight bit of relief, even with the new 9 game SEC schedule. Road trips to Auburn, Missouri, Kentucky, and Florida State are ripe with possibilities. Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt all come to The Swamp this year, and just ask Texas how tricky that can be.

The Gators will be sizeable underdogs to Texas in Austin and UGA in Atlanta, but one can see a path to being favored in as many as 7-8 games. A timely upset or two and Sumrall may be able to keep his streak alive of never winning fewer than 9 games in any season as a head coach.

What’s ahead for Florida?

Many compared the hiring of Sumrall to the hiring of Napier since they both came from G6 programs…but that’s where the comparisons end. While Napier’s coaching style and demeanor could be used as an all-natural sleep aid, Sumrall is in constant motion. His approach to football matches his own personal intensity. Sumrall’s teams play with a fire and passion that is fun to watch, and his relentless recruiting is already paying dividends with high caliber commitments. The Gators may not quite have the roster yet for a run to the CFP, but I expect them to be there sooner rather than later.

The addition of Buster Faulkner at OC is a HUGE get for the UF coaching staff. Faulkner will be a Head Coach in the not-too-distant future, and he has the raw material to put on a show in Gainesville. If the QB position pays off with either Philo or Jones, and the offensive line can become “decent”…there’s no reason the current roster can’t win 8 games. More than that is NOT off the table. Look for the Gators to become a factor in the SEC over the next 2-3 years.