Updated CFB QB rankings including major shakeups for Kalen DeBoer and Jon Sumrall

Around the Country, spring practices are slowly coming to an end as programs were able to get a first look at their roster for next season over the past month. This season, there's no spring Transfer Portal window which means that coaches are stuck with their current rosters whether they like it or not. The biggest impact we'll see from the lack of a spring portal is at the quarterback position.

NFL Draft decisions, the Transfer Portal, and even being denied another season of eligibility in court have shaken the quarterback position for plenty of teams. In the past, big schools could've been underwhelmed by what they saw in camp and taken a major swing in the portal, but now they're stuck with what they have.

Some of the biggest schools in the Country are currently holding old-school quarterback battles, which have brought a new level of excitement to the offseason. Florida and Alabama came into the offseason seemingly with one plan at quarterback, but after their respective Spring games, both schools have a ton of excitement and a ton to think about.

Predicting and ranking every Power 4 starting QB after Keelon Russell and Tramell Jones' stellar showings

68. Jeremy Hecklinski - Iowa

2025 Stats: 2-2 (100%), 8 yards, 1 TD, and 6 rush yards

The Iowa Hawkeyes currently have a quarterback battle underway as returnee Jeremy Hecklinski battles transfer Hank Brown. Given that Hecklinski is the returning quarterback, he's seemingly the front runner, but the battle could truly go any way. Hecklinski only appeared in two games last season with limited playing time after transferring in from Wake Forest.

67. Isaiah Marshall - Kansas

2025 Stats: 3-3 (100%), 28 yards, and 160 rush yards

Kansas has a quarterback battle this offseason as long-time starter Jalon Daniels is off to the NFL Draft. While the battle isn't decided yet, Isaiah Marshall would appear to have the inside track after serving a role last season. Marshall has a chance to be a dynamic rushing threat, but he's unproven at this point in his career.

66. Davis Warren - Stanford

2024 Stats: 134-209 (64.1%), 1,199 yards, 7 total TDs, and 9 INTs

The Stanford Cardinal have begun a new era as Tavita Pritchard was hired to lead the program by his former teammate, Andrew Luck. This offseason, Stanford brought in veteran quarterback Davis Warren to lead the offense. Warren missed last season with a torn ACL, but he's going to need to be far better than he was at Michigan if the Cardinal are going to have a solid season.

65.Mason Mackenzie - Boston College

2025 Stats: 180-301 (59.8%), 2,086 yards, 27 total TDs, 17 INTs, and 942 rush yards

Bill O'Brien faces a ton of pressure to turn things around at Boston College after a miserable season for the Eagles. This offseason, Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan depart while Mason Mackenzie and Grayson Wilson join the fold. Mackenzie joins Boston College as a dual threat quarterback from the Division II level with the ability to instantly upgrade the unit.

64. Michael Hawkins Jr. - West Virginia

2025 Stats: 15-27 (55.6%), 167 yards, 4 total TDs, and 58 rush yards

Rich Rodriguez currently has a quarterback battle underway at West Virginia, but Michael Hawkins Jr seems like the perfect fit for the offense. While Hawkins struggled in his playing time as a passer, he's proven to be an electric playmaker with his legs. If Hawkins can take even a slight step forward as a passer while continuing to be a dynamic runner, West Virginia should have one of the most exciting offenses in the Big 12.

63. Alessio Milivojevic - Michigan State

2025 Stats: 111-173 (64.2%), 1,267 yards, 11 total TDs, and 3 INTs

Throughout the season, Alessio Milivojevic showed promise before the Spartans finally turned the offense over to him full-time. Pat Fitzgerald takes over the program, and he decided to hold onto Milivojevic pointing to him being the starter this season. The Spartans will look to instantly start winning games in Big Ten play, and Milivojevic is going to need to take a step forward if the team's going to compete.

62. JC French - Cincinnati

2025 Stats: 248-389 (63.8%), 2,929 yards, 26 total TDs, 8 INTs, and 315 rush yards

Cincinnati suffered the biggest loss of any school in the Transfer Portal as Brendan Sorsby left for Big 12 rival Texas Tech. The Bearcats have several options at quarterback, but transfer addition JC French would appear to be the leader. French is a two-year starter from Georgia Southern who can bring a similar dual-threat ability to the offense to the element Sorsby brought.

61. Alberto Mendoza - Georgia Tech

2025 Stats: 18-24 (75%), 286 yards, 6 total TDs, 1 INT, and 190 rush yards

Alberto Mendoza quietly got a ton of experience as a backup, as many couldn't tell the difference when Indiana deployed the younger Mendoza in their blowout wins. While he's not replacing his Heisman winning brother, Alberto Mendoza still has major shoes to fill as Haynes King was such a driving force for this offense. Like King, Mendoza does bring exciting rushing ability, but he may suffer some lumps early as he develops.

60. Dylan Lonergan - Rutgers

2025 Stats: 190-284 (66.9%), 2,025 yards, 13 total TDs, and 5 INTs

Greg Schiano is tasked with replacing Athan Kaliakmanis who didn't get nearly enough credit for how steady he was for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers turned to the Transfer Portal to bring in Dylan Lonergan after his rocky season at Boston College. Lonergan has shown that he has the talent to succeed at this level, but he'll need to grow as a passer in the loaded Big Ten.

59. KJ Jackson - Arkansas

2025 Stats: 33-54 (61.1%), 441 yards, 5 total TDs, and 52 rush yards

Ryan Silverfield takes over at Arkansas, and he's tasked with finding a starting quarterback as Taylen Green is off to the NFL. The Razorbacks have a competition at quarterback, but KJ Jackson returns to Arkansas as the apparent front runner against Memphis transfer AJ Hill. In limited playing time, Jackson showed plenty to be excited about, but he's still a relative unknown as a player.

58. Ryan Browne - Purdue

2025 Stats: 199-338 (58.9%), 2,153 yards, 13 total TDs, 10 INTs, and 206 rush yards

After transferring to North Carolina, Ryan Browne ended up returning to Purdue last season to lead the Boilermakers. If Purdue is going to take any step forward, Ryan Browne is going to need to grow leaps and bounds. Browne threw for just 4 touchdowns in Big Ten play, but he also didn't get nearly enough help from his teammates.

57. Walker Eget - Duke

2025 Stats: 232-393 (59%), 3,051 yards, 17 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 96 rush yards

After losing Darian Mensah so late in the transfer cycle, Duke was forced to pivot quickly to the few quarterbacks who were left on the market. The Blue Devils ended up with San Jose State's Walker Eget, who's taken a while to catch on. Eget is going to need to take massive strides as a passer if Duke is going to have any chance at going on a run in ACC play.

56. Jared Curtis - Vanderbilt

2025 Stats: N/A

Diego Pavia is off to the NFL, and the Commodores will hand the offense off to the Nation’s top quarterback recruit, Jared Curtis. Starting a true freshman will always come with highs and lows, but Curtis certainly has the tools to instantly make an impact. Tim Beck has done an excellent job building this offense, and he’ll be a great partner in setting Curtis up for success in his first season.

55. Billy Edwards Jr. - North Carolina

2025 Stats: 7-16 (43.8%) and 113 yards

After coming into the season with excitement, Billy Edwards attempted just 16 passes for Wisconsin before an injury cost him his season. This offseason, Edwards entered the Transfer Portal, landing at North Carolina, where he hopes to help Bill Belichick have a bounce-back season. If Edwards can return to his 2024 form, he'll give North Carolina much steadier quarterback play which should help the team as a whole take the next step.

54. Jaylen Raynor - Iowa State

2025 Stats: 333-501 (66.5%), 3,361 yards, 26 total TDs, 11 INTs, and 423 rush yards

Jimmy Rogers is tasked with overhauling the entire Iowa State roster as Matt Campbell's departure left serious holes in the roster. The replacement for Rocco Becht will likely be Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor, coming off his impressive season. The jump in competition will be a hurdle for Raynor, but the bigger concern will be if the roster as a whole is talented enough to help him after all the losses.

53. Christopher Vizzina - Clemson

2025 Stats: 45-71 (63.4%), 406 yards, 4 total TDs, 1 INT, and 41 rush yards

The Clemson Tigers will carry the battle to replace Cade Klubnik into the Summer after a competitive spring. Coming into the Spring, Christopher Vizzina looked like the clear frontrunner for the gig after playing in 2025, but freshman Tait Reynolds is giving the returning quarterback a stronger competition than anyone expected.

52. George MacIntyre - Tennessee

2025 Stats: 7-9 (77.8%) and 69 yards

Joey Aguilar's push for an additional season of eligibility was denied, leaving Josh Heupel with a true quarterback competition. At the end of Spring practice, the battle remains undecided, but the edge would seemingly sit with George MacIntyre. This summer, MacIntyre will have to hold off freshman Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub to win the gig.

51. Gio Lopez - Wake Forest

2025 Stats: 170-261 (65.1%), 1,747 yards, 13 total TDs, 5 INTs, and 133 rush yards

When Bill Belichick picked Gio Lopez as his first quarterback at North Carolina, it sparked a ton of excitement. The season didn't pan out as either would've hoped, with Max Johnson looking like the better fit when he stepped into the lineup. Gio Lopez joins Wake Forest looking for a bounce-back season, and Jake Dickert's offense could be just what he needs to succeed.

50. Drake Lindsey - Minnesota

2025 Stats: 246-389 (63.2%), 2,382 yards, 22 total TDs, and 6 INTs

After limited playing time as a true freshman, Drake Lindsey stepped into the starting role for Minnesota in 2025. Lindsey's first season was a rollercoaster as he'd look solid at times, and at other points he really struggled as a passer. If Minnesota is going to have a solid season against a tough schedule, Lindsey is going to need to become more consistent.

49. Aidan Chiles - Northwestern

2025 Stats: 128-203 (63.1%), 1,392 yards, 16 total TDs, 3 INTs, and 227 rush yards

For one reason or another, Aidan Chiles struggled to live up to the hype during his time at Michigan State. This offseason, Chiles entered the Transfer Portal, landing with another Big Ten program in Northwestern. While Chiles needs to grow a ton, landing with an offensive coordinator with the track record of Chip Kelly should allow him to post a career year.

48. Ashton Daniels - Florida State

2025 Stats: 68-119 (57.1%), 797 yards, 5 total TDs, 2 INTs, and 280 rush yards

After 3 seasons at Stanford, Ashton Daniels transferred to Auburn, where he spent most of the season as Jackson Arnold's understudy. When Daniels did play, he looked the most competent of Auburn's quarterbacks, but he also didn't wow in said playing time. Florida State will need Daniels to take much better care of the football and become a more efficient passer if the Seminoles are going to have a bounce-back season.

47. Julian Lewis - Colorado

2025 Stats: 52-94 (55.3%), 589 yards, and 4 touchdowns

Deion Sanders biggest recruiting win at Colorado came when he was able to reel in Julian Lewis as the successor to Deion Sanders. Last season, Colorado's quarterback rotation was a mess, but the freshman showed promise when he was given the opportunity. Lewis will have the talent to succeed this season, but the concern will be whether Colorado is good enough around him.

46. Cutter Boley - Arizona State

2025 Stats: 198-301 (65.8%), 2,160 yards, 17 total TDs, 12 INTs, and 85 rush yards

Cutter Boley was thrust into action when Zach Calzada clearly wasn't the answer for Kentucky, and he showed a ton to be excited about, and a ton that also needs fixing. Kenny Dillingham landing Cutter Boley will be best for his development as he's the type of player that can achieve the same success Bo Nix and Sam Leavitt had in the offense. Dillingham has brought in exciting playmakers to surround Boley, and if the project works out, the Sun Devils could win the Big 12 again.

45. Tramell Jones Jr - Florida

2025 Stats: 21-35 (60%), 191 yards, and 2 touchdowns

Coming into the weekend, Florida's quarterback battle was likely led by Aaron Philo, but Tramell Jones Jr sent a statement in the spring game. Dating back to the moment he arrived on campus, Jones has received high praise, and his talent level could be enough to beat out Aaron Philo, who's spent two seasons in Buster Faulkner's offense.

44. Beau Pribula - Virginia

2025 Stats: 182-270 (67.4%), 1,941 yards, 17 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 297 rush yards

After being Penn State's rushing weapon, Beau Pribula finally stepped into a starting role with Missouri. The season was up and down for Pribula, who dealt with an injury leading to his decision to transfer to Virginia. Pribula still has the tools to be a solid quarterback, but he needs to become a more efficient passer if Virginia is going to have the same success it had this season.

43. Austin Simmons - Missouri

2025 Stats: 45-75 (60.0%), 744 yards, 5 total TDs, 5 INTs, and 71 rush yards

Coming into the season, Austin Simmons looked like Lane Kiffin's next great quarterback before his injury allowed Trinidad Chambliss to take the country by storm. Austin Simmons will now look for a bounce-back season at Missouri as the Tigers try to make a surprise run to the Playoff. Simmons will need to become a far more efficient passer and take better care of the football, but he'll have an elite running back in Ahmad Hardy to lean on.

42. Steve Angeli - Syracuse

2025 Stats: 98-156 (62.8%), 1,317 yards, 11 total TDs, and 2 INTs

The Syracuse Orange looked like they could have another impressive season under Fran Brown with a 3-1 start, but losing Steve Angeli in the Clemson game changed everything. After Steve Angeli was lost for the season, Syracuse never recovered as the Orange lost every game the rest of the way. How Angeli recovers will be critical for Syracuse's season, but he showed promise in 2025 to give the Orange a chance to bounce back this season.

41. Lincoln Kienholz - Louisville

2025 Stats: 11-14 (78.6%), 139 yards, 3 total TDs, and 66 rush yards

Last offseason, Lincoln Kienholz was seemingly neck and neck with Julian Sayin in Ohio State's quarterback battle. Considering how impressive Sayin was this past season, it's hard not to be excited about Kienholz's potential now that he takes over the starting gig. Jeff Brohm has done an impressive job developing quarterbacks, and Kienholz could be the next star to come out of Louisville.

40. Ethan Grunkemeyer - Virginia Tech

2025 Stats: 123-178 (69.1%), 1,339 yards, 9 total TDs, and 4 INTs

James Franklin's first season at Virginia Tech will come with a familiar face under center as Ethan Grunkemeyer followed his former head coach to Blacksburg. Grunkemeyer was thrust into action when Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury, and played the rest of the season after Franklin's firing. Grunkemeyer played some of his best football down the stretch, and if he can grow as a passer, Virginia Tech could contend for the ACC in year one of the Franklin era.

39. Alonza Barnett III - UCF

2025 Stats: 216-370 (58.4%), 2,806 yards, 38 total TDs, 8 INTs, and 589 rush yards

Bob Chesney taking the UCLA job and inheriting Nico Iamaleava worked out perfectly for UCF, as it allowed them to inherit quarterback Alonza Barnett. This past season, Barnett led James Madison to the College Football Playoff, and that experience should help this rebuilding team. Barnett has passed for 20+ touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, and he'll bring a thrilling dual-threat ability to this offense.

38. Jaden Craig - TCU

2025 Stats: 208-338 (61.5%) 2,869 yards, 28 total TDs, 7 INTs, and 78 rush yards

Sonny Dykes is tasked with replacing Josh Hoover, who transferred to Indiana, and he'll do so with an under the radar quarterback in Jaden Craig. The Harvard transfer has been impressive in the Ivy League, and he could be the type of player who hits the ground running despite facing tougher competition. Craig will need to take a step forward as a passer to succeed in Dykes' offense, but the scheme should allow him to get some easier production.

37. Anthony Colandrea - Nebraska

2025 Stats: 275-417 (65.9%), 3,459 yards, 33 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 649 rush yards

Nebraska thought it found its quarterback in Kenny Minchey, but when he flipped his commitment to Kentucky, the Huskers quickly pivoted, landing Anthony Colandrea. After two up-and-down seasons at Virginia, Colandrea had the best season of his career at UNLV. While Colandrea won't have the high ceiling that Dylan Raiola had, he'll give the Huskers a much higher floor, which should allow Matt Rhule's team to take a step forward.

36. Nico Iamaleava - UCLA

2025 Stats: 208-323 (64.4%), 1,928 yards, 17 total TDs, 7 INTs, and 505 rush yards

The biggest story of the spring last season was the falling out between Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee, which led to the ugly split. Neither side benefited from the breakup in 2025, but Iamaleava will have a great chance to bounce back in 2026. Iamaleava showed he's still immensely talented last season, and Bob Chesney's staff should be better equipped to tap into it.

35. Kamario Taylor - Mississippi State

2025 Stats: 43-77 (55.8%), 629 yards, 13 total TDs, 1 INT, and 458 rush yards

From the moment Kamario Taylor arrived on campus, Mississippi State fans were ready to see him leading the offense. In limited game action, Kamario Taylor only built up that excitement as he's clearly a dual-threat quarterback who has what it takes to succeed in the SEC. Taylor will need some help from the rest of the pieces around him, but he looks like the player Mississippi State needed to start heading in the right direction.

34. Keelon Russell - Alabama

2025 Stats: 11-15 (73.3%), 143 yards, 2 TDs, and 17 rush yards

While Alabama still has an ongoing quarterback battle, Keelon Russell is one of the elite talents who should win out in the end, as everyone saw in Alabama's A-Day Spring game. Russell was the 2nd-ranked quarterback in the Country coming out of High School, and while he didn’t play a ton, he did show promise as a true freshman. The Alabama quarterback battle will potentially carry into the fall, but in the end, it’s hard to see the talent of Russell not winning out.

32. Colton Joseph - Wisconsin

2025 Stats: 173-290 (59.7%), 2,624 yards, 34 total TDs, 10 INTs, and 1,007 rush yards

Luke Fickell has had terrible luck with his starting quarterbacks in recent years, and in 2026, he'll hope to get a full season out of Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph. This past season, Joseph was quietly one of the most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, leading an impressive offense. If Joseph can stay healthy, Wisconsin will finally stand a chance after backup quarterbacks have struggled to keep the offense afloat in recent years.

33. Avery Johnson - Kansas State

2025 Stats: 204-341 (59.8%), 2,385 yards, 26 total TDs, 8 INTs, and 477 rush yards

The season started terribly for Kansas State, but by the end of the season, Avery Johnson had turned in a promising season. Kansas State made the move to bring Collin Klein in to replace Chris Klieman, and it could be the best thing ever for Johnson, as he's reunited with his QB coach from his freshman season. Johnson has all the talent to be one of the best in the Big 12, and if he can take a leap as a passer, he could live up to the hype that was placed on him when he arrived at K-State.

31. Mason Heintschel - Pittsburgh

2025 Stats: 201-316 (63.6%), 2,354 yards, 18 total TDs, 8 INTs, and 88 rush yards

When Pitt finally benched Eli Holstein and inserted Mason Heintschel into the starting lineup, it was jarring that he wasn't already the starter. Heintschel delivered some impressive performances in ACC play, but he also struggled against some of Pitt's toughest opponents. Heintschel still has a ton of room to grow, but Pitt will be far better this season with him as the full-time starter.

30. DJ Lagway - Baylor

2025 Stats: 213-337 (63.2%), 2,264 yards, 17 total TDs, 14 INTs, and 136 rush yards

Coming into 2025, DJ Lagway had all the hype in the world after showing a ton of promise as a freshman. Instead, Lagway struggled immensely leading to Florida struggling and the Gators firing Billy Napier. After throwing for just 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, Lagway will look to rebuild himself in Waco.

DJ Lagway has all the talent to put together a bounce back season, but he’ll be attempting it in a worse situation at Baylor. The important factor is the fact that Lagway missed most of the offseason last year recovering from injury which could point to him having a better chance this year with a full camp.

29. Kenny Minchey - Kentucky

2025 Stats: 20-26 (76.9%), 196 yards, 84 rushing yards, and 1 touchdown

While he hasn’t started a game in his career, the chaos around Kenny Minchey’s recruitment this fall tells you just how talented teams believe he is. Last fall, Kenny Minchey was neck and neck with CJ Carr for the Notre Dame job. Will Stein and Joe Sloan have impressive track records developing QBs, and Minchey should instantly give the Wildcats one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC.

28. Devon Dampier - Utah

2025 Stats: 212-334 (63.5%), 2,490 yards, 34 total TDs, 5 INTs, and 835 rush yards

After impressing at New Mexico, Devon Dampier came over to Utah and continued to be one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch. The biggest concern for Dampier in 2026 will be the coaching change, as his offensive coordinator, dating back to his time at New Mexico, Jason Beck, followed Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.

27. Malik Washington - Maryland

2025 Stats: 274-473 (57.7%), 2,963 yards, 21 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 303 rush yards

If there was any bright spot in another lost year for Maryland under Mike Locksley, it was the play of true freshman QB Malik Washington. While it was far from a perfect season, Washington showed a ton of flashes, which will make him an exciting player to follow in 2026. If Washington can grow as a passer while trusting his legs more, he could be the player who flips Maryland's fate in the Big Ten.

26. Katin Houser - Illinois

2025 Stats: 269-408 (65.9%), 3,330 yards, 28 total TDs, 6 INTs, and 193 rush yards

Bret Bielema is tasked with replacing the steady Luke Altmyer, and he'll do so with transfer quarterback Katin Houser. After starting his career at Michigan State, Houser has posted back-to-back solid seasons at East Carolina, and he should help Illinois remain competitive in the Big Ten. Houser brings rushing ability, and if he can show an uptick in efficiency while going up a level in competition, the Illini may not see a step back at Quarterback.

25. Conner Weigman - Houston

2025 Stats: 232-356 (65.2%), 2,705 yards, 36 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 700 rush yards

While others in the Big 12 got more shine, Conner Weigman had one of the most impressive seasons, leading Houston to a 10 win season. Weigman made the biggest leap by becoming a major rushing threat while continuing his steady play as a passer. The Cougars attacked the Transfer Portal, and if Weigman continues his steady development, this team could win the Big 12.

24. Bryce Underwood - Michigan

2025 Stats: 202-335 (60.3%), 2,428 yards, 17 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 392 rush yards

Bryce Underwood was handed the starting job in large part because his competition, Mikey Keane, wasn’t healthy for camp. The season as a whole was what you’d expect from a true freshman starting in the Big Ten, as Underwood had incredible highs paired with startling lows. When you learned of all the off-field drama surrounding the program, it's easy to give Underwood a free pass.

The coaching change will help Underwood a ton as he’ll have a dedicated quarterback coach, which always should’ve been the case. Jason Beck is one of the most underrated offensive coordinators in the country, and he’ll be able to get the most out of Underwood’s skillset. If Michigan is going to take a step forward, Underwood will need to improve as a passer, while the staff needs to tap into his rushing ability.

23. Rocco Becht - Penn State

2025 Stats: 205-339 (60.5%), 2,584 yards, 24 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 116 rush yards

As Matt Campbell takes over at Penn State, he brings his long-time quarterback with him in Rocco Becht. This past season was a down year for Rocco Becht, but he's still clearly among the most reliable quarterbacks in the Country. Given that this will be Becht's 4th season in the system, it should be another solid season, even if he isn't Superman for the Nittany Lions.

22. Bear Bachmeier - BYU

2025 Stats: 251-387 (64.9%), 3,033 yards, 26 total TDs, 7 INTs, and 527 rush yards

Jake Retzlaff's departure from BYU led to a major change in plans, thrusting true freshman Bear Bachmeier into the starting role. The true freshman proved to be up to the task as he nearly led the Cougars to the College Football Playoff. Bachmeier will now have a full offseason as the starter, and after getting a season of experience, he should take a massive leap to become one of the best quarterbacks in the Country.

21. John Mateer - Oklahoma

2025 Stats: 247-397 (62.2%), 2,885 yards, 22 total TDs, 11 INTs, and 431 rush yards

There was a ton of hype around John Mateer coming into the season as he came to Oklahoma with OC Ben Arbuckle, and in the early portion of the season, he lived up to it. Mateer then suffered a hand injury that required surgery, and he was never quite the same. It's unclear whether Mateer just dominated inferior competition or if the injury hampered his ability, but he'll need to rise to the challenge to get the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff.

20. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele - Cal

2025 Stats: 316-492 (64.2%), 3,454 yards, 22 total TDs, 9 INTs

The stats won't tell the full story, but Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the country as a true freshman. After briefly enrolling at Oregon, the true freshman showed why he was such a highly touted recruit, and Tosh Lupoi's biggest win came when he retained JKS for another season. The Golden Bears have vastly upgraded their wide receiver room, and Sagapolutele has what it takes to lead this team to the Playoff.

19. Kevin Jennings - SMU

2025 Stats: 300-454 (66.1%), 3,641 yards, 30 total TDs, 13 INTs, and 54 rush yards

Ever since Kevin Jennings dethroned Preston Stone for the SMU starting job, he's been one of the best quarterbacks in the country. This past season, Jennings wasn't as much of a rushing threat, but he took a step forward as a passer. If SMU's offensive line can do a better job protecting Jennings this season, he could make a run at the Heisman in Rhett Lashlee's explosive offense.

18. Jayden Maiava - USC

2025 Stats: 265-403 (65.8%), 3,711 yards, 30 total TDs, 10 INTs, and 157 rush yards

Lincoln Riley is looking to break through to his first College Football Playoff at USC, and he'll have his starting quarterback back for a 3rd season. Jayden Maiava took a major step forward in his second season with the Trojans, and he should only continue to get better with his experience in the offense. Maiava may not be Lincoln Riley's most talented quarterback, but he gives the Trojans a reliable quarterback to distribute the ball to all the weapons.

17. Marcel Reed - Texas A&M

2025 Stats: 234-377 (62.1%), 3,169 yards, 31 total TDs, 12 INTs, and 493 rush yards

While Texas A&M has been solid over the past two seasons, its ceiling is defined by the level of play that Marcel Reed delivers. Reed is as electric as they come as a rusher, but the passing inconsistencies have shown up in big moments and cost the Aggies. If Texas A&M is going to make a deeper run in the Playoff, Reed has to become a better passer, otherwise it'll be another season with empty stats for the Aggies.

16. Demond Williams Jr - Washington

2025 Stats: 246-354 (69.5%), 3,065 yards, 31 total TDs, 8 INTs, and 611 rush yards

For the few hours that Demond Williams Jr looked to be transferring, college football turned on its head as he's that elite of a quarterback. After showing a ton of promise in 2024, Williams put together a solid season in 2025, which should have him poised for a monster 3rd season with the Huskies. If Williams can return to the passing efficiency we saw in his debut season, he'll have a chance to win the Heisman and lead the Huskies on a special season.

15. CJ Bailey - NC State

2025 Stats: 273-397 (68.8%), 3,105 yards, 31 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 215 rush yards

CJ Bailey has quietly been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the Country in his time as NC State's starter. Bailey took a massive leap forward in 2025 by cutting down on his turnovers while taking a step forward in efficiency. While Bailey loses major weapons on offense due to the Transfer Portal, NC State will have a chance to win the ACC as he continues to develop.

14. LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina

2025 Stats: 178-293 (60.8%), 2,437 yards, 18 total TDs, 8 INTs, and 270 rush yards

After such a thrilling 2024 season, LaNorris Sellers entered 2025 with Heisman hopes and a chance to be the 1st Overall pick. Instead, Sellers and the Gamecocks' offense took a step back across the board, leading to Shane Beamer overhauling his staff. LaNorris Sellers will have a much better supporting cast in 2026, and if he's going to live up to his potential, he's going to need to take a massive leap forward this season as a passer.

13. Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State

2025 Stats: 319-463 (68.9%), 4,379 yards, 39 total TDs, 9 INTs, and 89 rush yards

North Texas emerged as one of the most fun teams in the Country out of nowhere this past season with the Nation's 2nd highest scoring offense. When Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy, it only made sense to bring Eric Morris and his offense to the Big 12, where we've constantly seen offensive shootouts.

Eric Morris was able to bring Drew Mestemaker with him to Stillwater after the Redshirt Freshman emerged as a superstar. Mestemaker was one of the best quarterbacks in the Country, and given that he's playing in the same scheme with most of the same weapons, he should take a step forward despite the step up in competiton.

12. Byrum Brown - Auburn

2025 Stats: 226-341 (66.3%), 3,158 yards, 42 total TDs, 7 INTs, and 1,008 rush yards

The biggest reason that Hugh Freeze got fired was his inability to ever find competent quarterback play. Alex Golesh made sure that wouldn't be the issue in his first season leading the Tigers, bringing his USF quarterback Byrum Brown along for the ride. While Brown will face tougher competition, he's been a thrilling dual-threat star for the past three seasons, and he'll be the best passer Auburn has had in a long time.

11. Noah Fifita - Arizona

2025 Stats: 275-428 (64.3%), 3,228 yards, 32 total TDs, 6 INTs, and 216 rush yards

When Jedd Fisch took the Washington job two years ago, Arizona got a major win by getting Noah Fifita back in the fold. The 2025 season was a major bounce-back for Fifita as he truly gave the Wildcats a chance in every game. If Fifita can replicate his 2025 success, Arizona will have a chance to stun many and go on a run to win the Big 12.

10. Josh Hoover - Indiana

2025 Stats: 272-413 (65.9%), 3,472 yards, 31 total TDs, and 13 INTs

After getting the perfect season out of Fernando Mendoza, Curt Cignetti dipped back into the Transfer Portal to land TCU quarterback Josh Hoover. Given how quickly the Hoosiers moved to land Josh Hoover, everyone should be on high alert, especially after the season Curt Cignetti got out of Mendoza.

The biggest concern for Indiana as Josh Hoover arrives in Bloomington will be his turnover woes, as he's thrown 33 interceptions over the past 3 seasons. Hoover brings a ton of experience to Indiana, and he should be able to post his best season yet with the level of talent the Hoosiers are surrounding him with.

9. Sam Leavitt - LSU

2025 Stats: 145-239 (60.7%), 1,628 yards, 15 total TDs, 3 INTs, and 306 rushing yards

Lane Kiffin takes over at LSU, and as he tries to make the College Football Playoff in his first season, he brings in a quarterback with Playoff experience. Sam Leavitt burst onto the scene at Arizona State, and if not for a Lisfranc injury last year, the Sun Devils may have won back-to-back Big 12 Championships. Leavitt is still recovering from injury, but in Lane Kiffin's offense, he has the potential to win the Heisman and lead the Tigers to the Playoffs.

8. Brendan Sorsby - Texas Tech

2025 Stats: 207-336 (61.6%), 2,800 yards, 36 total TDs, 5 INTs, and 580 rush yards

When Texas Tech got crushed by Oregon in the College Football Playoff, everyone knew it was going to lead to a major spending spree in the Transfer Portal. What most didn't see coming was Texas Tech going all in to land the top quarterback in the portal, beating out LSU and many other suitors for Brendan Sorsby.

When Brendan Sorsby is at his best, he's using his feet either as a runner, or mostly to extend plays before striking big as a passer. Texas Tech will now have one of the Nation's best quarterbacks, which should allow the Red Raiders to repeat as Big 12 Champions and go on a deeper run in the postseason.

7. Gunner Stockton - Georgia

2025 Stats: 269-386 (69.7%), 2,894 yards, 34 total TDs, 5 INTs, and 462 rush yards

Carson Beck's departure allowed Gunner Stockton to take over the Georgia offense, and he didn't get nearly enough credit for his performance in 2025. Stockton was incredible in some of Georgia's biggest tests, even if the stats weren't the prettiest. Given that Stockton now has a full season of experience under his belt, Georgia could field one of the best offenses in the Country to pair with Kirby Smart's defense.

6. Arch Manning - Texas

2025 Stats: 248-404 (61.4%), 3,163 yards, 36 total TDs, 7 INTs, and 399 rush yards

The pressure placed on Arch Manning coming into the season was always going to be too much for him to overcome. While Manning didn't live up to all the hype, and isn't the 1st Overall pick in the draft, at the end of the season, he ended up showing that level of play when you look at his season as a whole.

After getting a full season of experience under his belt, Arch Manning should be a far better player, especially in SEC play. Steve Sarkisian went out and added two elite running backs to take pressure of Manning while giving him a major weapon in Cam Coleman. Manning will be set up far better to succeed in 2026, and Texas will truly have championship or bust expectations.

5. Darian Mensah - Miami

2025 Stats: 334-500 (66.8%), 3,973 yards, 35 total TDs, and 6 INTs

Heading into the final day when the Transfer Portal was open, it looked like Miami may be left with no options at quarterback before Darian Mensah entered the Transfer Portal. After a back-and-forth in court, the issue was resolved, and Duke allowed Mensah to pay a buyout to answer the Hurricanes quarterback question.

In his lone season at Duke, Darian Mensah lived up to the hype as the driving force behind the offense, finishing 2nd in yards and touchdowns. At Miami, Mensah will have two of the Nation's top wide receivers with Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, with an elite running back in Mark Fletcher, which should give the Canes a terrifying unit.

4. CJ Carr - Notre Dame

2025 Stats: 195-293 (66.6%), 2,741 yards, 27 total TDs, and 6 INTs

Notre Dame had a heated battle last offseason to replace Riley Leonard, but in the end, CJ Carr prevailed for the Fighting Irish. While CJ Carr took some lumps at the start of the season, as the year went along, he continued to progress, looking like arguably the best quarterback in the Country. Notre Dame loses Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, which will lead to a reliance on Carr and the passing attack, which could lead to a Heisman campaign.

3. Trinidad Chambliss - Ole Miss

2025 Stats: 294-445 (66.1%), 3,937 yards, 30 total TDs, 3 INTs, and 527 rush yards

When Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss added a Division II quarterback in the Transfer Portal, no one paid any attention to the addition as it appeared to give depth to the room behind Austin Simmons. Instead, Simmons struggled and went down with an injury, and Trinidad Chambliss emerged as one of the biggest stars of the sport.

After beating the NCAA in court, Trinidad Chambliss is back as the star of Ole Miss, and looks poised for Heisman contention. The lone concern with Chambliss will be the fact that Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr are no longer calling the offense, but he has all the talent to adapt and remain one of the best in the Country.

2. Julian Sayin - Ohio State

2025 Stats: 301-391 (77.0%), 3,610 yards, 32 total TDs, and 8 INTs

It's hard to have a more impressive debut season than the one Julian Sayin had this past year for Ohio State. After learning for a year behind Will Howard, Sayin showed why he was a 5-star recruit instantly leading the Ohio State offense to an explosive season. The lack of postseason success will sting, but after a season where he was a Heisman finalist, Sayin is only going to get better.

Ohio State brings in a former NFL coordinator in Arthur Smith, who should have a big impact on the offense like Matt Patricia did for the defense. While Carnell Tate leaves for the NFL, this offense was made up of younger pieces who should all take the next step, forming one of the scariest units in the Country.

1. Dante Moore - Oregon

2025 Stats: 296-412 (71.8%), 3,565 yards, 32 total TDs, and 10 INTs

If Dante Moore chose to enter the NFL Draft, he likely would've been the 2nd Overall pick, but he shocked many by deciding to return to school. While Moore has all the talent to make the jump to the NFL, he felt getting more experience would only help him long term, which is risky considering what he passed up, but should be worth it in the end.

After sitting behind Dillon Gabriel for a season, Dante Moore's decision to transfer to Oregon looked great as he took the Ducks on a run to the Playoff. This season, Moore should have a much easier season as Oregon dealt with a ton of injuries at wide receiver in 2025. If Moore can get quicker with processing defenses, he'll have a chance to win the Heisman and lead Oregon to a National Championship.