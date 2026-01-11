Steve Sarkisian wins the Cam Coleman sweepstakes changing everything for Texas

The Texas Longhorns came into 2025 as the top team in the AP Poll, but they didn't live up to the hype, finishing the regular season 9-3. As the offseason began, it felt like Texas was having a mass exodus of contributing pieces to the Transfer Portal, but it also felt like Steve Sarkisian may have been retooling for a big swing as they prepared to host Cam Coleman on a visit.

One of the biggest reasons for Texas' struggles this season was the fact that Arch Manning didn't have an elite wide receiver to throw to, especially with his struggles finding Ryan Wingo early in the year. Now that Arch Manning is more experienced, giving him an elite weapon makes even more sense.

Cam Coleman commits to Texas in SEC altering move

On Sunday Afternoon, Auburn Transfer Cam Coleman committed to Texas in a move that alters the landscape of the SEC for the 2025 season.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer WR Cam Coleman has committed to Texas, he announced🤘https://t.co/HDFEybJEdF pic.twitter.com/QKynNc88Wl — On3 (@On3sports) January 11, 2026

The move is stellar for Texas, as despite losing promising wide receiver talent in DeAndre Moore Jr, Parker Livingstone, and Jaime Ffrench, the Longhorns upgrade at the position. Cam Coleman ranks as the top wide receiver in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

During his two seasons at Auburn, the quarterback play was an issue, but Cam Coleman always found a way to be productive. Over the two years, Coleman caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Texas had to battle to land Cam Coleman as he took visits to Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Alabama giving two of the Longhorns SEC opponents a chance to land him.

The Texas offense is now more star-studded than any other team, and they'll have a chance to go on a deep College Football Playoff run. Arch Manning is going to have a chance to live up to the hype in 2026 as he develops down the stretch. Raleek Brown is a home run threat at running back while Steve Sarkisian is trying to flip Hollywood Smothers. Pairing Ryan Wingo with Cam Coleman makes this group almost impossible to guard thus all Texas needs is a better year from it's offensive line.