Superlatives for week 5: 3 top 10 teams lose including Georgia, Penn State and LSU

Wow, what a great weekend of college football. It started on Friday, and it extended late until Saturday night, when you had two great games going down to the wire. In total, you had 3 top-10 teams lose games, which should lead to a major shake-up in the AP Top 25. Below are the superlatives to the best weekend of College Football so far.

Biggest Upset of the weekend: Virginia beat Florida State 46-38.

This was a huge upset -victory for Virginia. Florida State came into this game 3-0 and was ranked 8th in the AP poll, but behind a good offense, Virginia was able to score 46 points and beat Florida State. Then afterwards, you saw the coolest field storming by Virginia students.

There is no place in college football for storming the field like this. How are students even allowed this close while play is still going on? @UVAFootball doesn't care about player safety. pic.twitter.com/jUaNj9D3o2 — Justin Cohen (@BadBoyOfScoops) September 27, 2025

Will this coach ever win a close Big Ten game? Lincoln Riley, Head Coach, USC.

Last season, USC’s 6 of their 7 losses were decided by 7 points or less. Riley’s USC team struggled to win close games last year in the Big Ten. This year, they started 4-0 but finally played a good team in Illinois, and they lost 34-32. They were close again, but couldn’t defeat another team in a close game. Riley has now fallen to 30-15 at USC, and his teams have not been successful since his 1st season, when they won 11 games.

ILLINOIS WALKS IT OFF IN CHAMPAIGN 😱🔥@IlliniFootball marches down the field in the final seconds and hits the game-winner vs No. 21 USC pic.twitter.com/v79iBdvnFk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2025

Player of the week: CJ Carr, Quarterback, Notre Dame

CJ Carr has looked great through the 1st 4 games of the season for Notre Dame. Even though Notre Dame started 0-2, that was largely not his fault. Fast forward to playing at Arkansas, and Carr put on a show. He was 22 of 30 for 354 yards and 4 touchdown passes. Now, Arkansas' defense has struggled most of the year, but it was still an impressive performance by Carr.

In his fourth career start, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr on the road at Arkansas...



22-of-30 (73.3%)

354 yards

4 TD, 0 INT

216.5 passer rating



The hype remains real. He is him. pic.twitter.com/jqSYHWV3Jx — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 27, 2025

Quarterback who played well in a supporting role: Julian Sayin, Quarterback, Ohio State.

Ohio State has been conservative this season with Julian Sayin, as they have not asked him to do a ton, but he was excellent against Washington. Sayin was 22 of 28, 208 yards, and 2 touchdowns against Washington. Through 4 games, Sayin has proven that he is one of the better quarterbacks in College Football so far.

Best win of the day: Ole Miss 24-LSU 19

Ole Miss is now 5-0 in the year as they beat LSU 24-19. Lane Kiffin's squad continues to defy odds as they beat LSU, the number 4 team in the country, with their backup quarterback starting. It was a great win for Ole Miss and a huge setback for LSU.

Best story: Ole Miss, Quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss

Last year, Trinidad Chambliss won the Division II Title at Ferris State. Then he decided to transfer. He landed at Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin, one of the best quarterback developers in the country. After starting quarterback Austin Simmons got hurt, Trinidad Chambliss stepped in for the last 3 weeks to help Ole Miss win 3 straight games. This week was most impressive as he beat the LSU team that 2 weeks ago intercepted Florida Quarterback DJ Legway 5 times. He threw for 314 yards and a touchdown. An impressive game for a quarterback who last year was playing Division II football.

Best College Football Theater:

It was great College Football theater when the Georgia vs. Alabama and Penn State vs. Oregon game was going down to the wire. Some of my friends were flipping channels back and forth. I had both games going on at the same time on my TV. Whatever College Football fans did, it was great theater, going down to the wire, two close, competitive games. I loved it.

Coach who can't win the big game award: James Franklin, Head Coach, Penn State

After losing to Oregon 30-24, James Franklin is now 4-21 against AP top 10 opponents. The whiteout is an amazing atmosphere, but Oregon did not feel phased by it at all as they came into State College and got a huge win. Franklin teams continue to fall in big moments.

Team that needed a big win more than anyone not named James Franklin: Kalen DeBoer, Head Coach, Alabama

After losing week one to Florida State, most people thought Alabama was dead. Well, they rallied and got a big win at Georgia. This should quiet the Alabama fan base and help them have a legit chance at making the College Football Playoffs now.

Kirk Herbstreit had some praise for coach Kalen DeBoer after Alabama's win over Georgia.



"If you're an Alabama fan and you've kinda been one foot in, one foot out on Kalen DeBoer, this is what Kalen DeBoer is." pic.twitter.com/oLRR5HUUMi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2025

More College Football News: