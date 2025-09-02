Superlatives from Week 1: Who shined, who struggled, and who shocked us

Week one of the College Football season is in the books, and the week gave us a little bit of everything between big games, a massive upset, and some stellar performances. After the crazy week of games, it's time to hand out some awards to the best players and teams we saw, as they ended up defining the week.

Best Player: Quarterback, Thomas Castillanos, Florida State.

Castillanos transferred from Boston College, and he played a great game against Alabama in the biggest upset of week one. His numbers were not spectacular, but he helped run new offensive coordinator Guz Malzahn’s offense to perfection. He led Florida State in rushing for 78 yards, along with 152 yards passing. Castillanos looks like a perfect fit for Florida State.

Team of the week: LSU

Brian Kelly had been 0-3 in season openers at LSU. So, for LSU to come into Clemson and beat them 17-10 was an impressive win for Kelly and company. Also, for the 1st time, while at LSU, Kelly looks like they have a good defense.

The team that needed to win a close game: Nebraska.

Nebraska struggled for years in close games. Matt Rhule was 2-9 in one-score games while at Nebraska. So, for Nebraska to survive and start 1-0 against Cincinnati was a huge win for them. They should be able to build on this and continue to play at a high level.

Breakout player: Quarterback, Joey Aguilar, Tennessee.

After the Nico Iamaleava saga and transfer to UCLA, Tennessee signed former UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, and for one week, he looked good. Playing against Syracuse, he threw for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards. It's only week one, but Aguilar looked good.

Best 1st game for a new Coordinator: Defensive Coordinator, Matt Patricia, Ohio State.

Patricia came into week one and did a masterful job of shutting down Texas and Arch Manning for week one. He did an outstanding job of mixing coverages and confusing Texas all day. He also had Ohio State flying around the field.

Catch of the week: Wide receiver, CJ Daniels, Miami.

CJ Daniels made one of the best catches I have seen in a while when he came up and caught a one-handed touchdown pass. It was an incredible catch at a critical moment for Miami. As they went on to knock off Notre Dame 27-24.

Team we should be most worried about: Alabama.

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer has his work cut out for him because his team struggled in week one against Florida State. Now, if they lost the game, there is one thing, but it was also the way they played. They were dominated physically all night by an ACC team in Florida State, who won 2 games last year. They look like an 8-4 team to me.

Team we shouldn't be worried about: Notre Dame.

Notre Dame lost a tough match-up against Miami, but I am not worried about them as a team this season. The reason is that CJ Carr looked good as the quarterback, and you think he will play even better. Plus, they are a talented team that can rebound and win the rest of their games.

Heisman Favorite: Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier didn’t play the flashiest game, but he played efficiently and helped LSU defeat a top 5 team on the road. Nussmeier reminds me slightly of Joe Burrow when LSU won a National Championship and he won the Heisman trophy in 2019.

