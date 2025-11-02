Superlatives from week 10: Miami, and Georgia Tech both go down

A quiet day of College Football still had plenty of fun games that were on the docket this weekend. The ACC had two massive upsets. A Big Ten team won a big road game. And much more to discuss on a fun College Football Saturday.

Team we thought was a National Title Contender, but we were wrong on: Miami

Miami lost its 2nd game in 3 weeks when it was beaten by SMU on Saturday, 26-20 in overtime. Miami looked so good at the start of the season, but struggled after a 5-0 start. Carson Beck has not played well and threw an interception in overtime that helped cost them a game. Miami can still make the ACC Championship game, but it will need some help. Plus, they need to win out to have any chance of that happening.

Manny Diaz has a higher win percentage at Duke than Mario Cristobal has at Miami. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 1, 2025

The team that is keeping its playoff hopes alive, award: Texas

After surviving two overtime wins against Kentucky and Mississippi State, Texas took a huge 34-10 lead against Vanderbilt and had to withstand a massive comeback by Vanderbilt, but they still emerged victorious. Texas still has a chance at the College Football Playoff, but it must travel to Georgia in 2 weeks and face Texas A&M at home. Both games will be difficult for Texas to win.

HORNS WIN AT HOME 🤘 pic.twitter.com/pLoSfCVmbS — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 1, 2025

Biggest upset award: North Carolina State 48-Georgia Tech 36

North Carolina State defeated Georgia Tech to knock off the undefeated Georgia Tech team. Georgia Tech can still make the ACC championship game, but this loss showed they are beatable. North Carolina State had a nice win for a program struggling.

Finally got a road win in the Big Ten Award: USC

In a battle against Nebraska, USC went there and knocked them off to get a huge road win. USC struggled last year on the road in the Big Ten, so this was a nice win for USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley. They have an outside chance at making the College Football Playoff if they could beat Oregon later this month.

Best catch of the week: Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Wow, Jeremiah Smith continues to make ridiculous plays as a wide receiver. Against Penn State, there was a deflected pass near the goal line, and he was able to catch it one-handed and score a touchdown. Unbelievable play by Smith.

Jeremiah Smith with an incredible one-handed touchdown grab🤯



(via FOX)pic.twitter.com/YgNeqHZDlP — On3 (@On3sports) November 1, 2025

Best road win in the SEC Award: Oklahoma

Oklahoma went to Tennessee and knocked them off 33-27. An impressive win by Oklahoma, and now they keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. They must travel to Alabama in two weeks, which will be a tough test for them.

Ugliest loss of the week Award: Kentucky 10, Auburn 3

Hugh Freeze might be the next head coach fired, as his team lost to Kentucky, which had looked terrible most of the season. Freeze is now 15-19 after that loss, and the season has slipped away as they are 4-5 on the season. Just a matter of time until Auburn pulls the plug on Freeze.

Team no one is talking about award: Virginia

Virginia is now 8-1. Let me repeat that. Virginia is now 8-1, what a season. They are now 5-0 in the ACC and are in the driver's seat to make the ACC Championship game.

Congrats on winning an ACC game award: Bill Belichick

It has been a rough season for North Carolina and Bill Belichick, but they finally beat an ACC team, winning 27-10 at Syracuse. It took until game 9 to beat a power 4 team. Congrats, Belichick.