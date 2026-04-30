Tavita Pritchard makes a splash in first recruiting class with elite 4-star QB

The timing of Troy Taylor's firing last spring was unfortunate as Stanford had to approach the year with an interim head coach while the roster was dealt a major blow losing players like David Bailey to the Transfer Portal. This offseason, Andrew Luck was dealt the first big challenge of his tenure as GM, leading a head coaching search.

Looking for alignment, Andrew Luck hired his former teammate whom he shared a QB room with in Tavita Pritchard. Pritchard had previously worked on Stanford's staff, and had a ton of success in the NFL as Jayden Daniels' quarterback coach. The two now get to work together as they attempt to return their alma mater to relevance, building a team together.

Stanford lands elite QB recruit Sione Kaho in Pritchard's first class

On Thursday, the Stanford Cardinal made a splash on the recruiting trail, dipping into Washigton to land 4-star quarterback Sione Kaho.

NEWS: Four-star quarterback Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho is committing to Stanford, he tells ESPN. He’s ESPN’s No. 18 QB in the Class of 2027 from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash. He’s a 6-foot-2, 210-pound pocket passer who pledged to coach Tavita Pritchard and GM Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/7IpljzcUZ4 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 30, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Sione Kaho is the 272nd ranked player in the country, the 20th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 3rd ranked quarterback out of Washington. The Cardinal were off to a slow start to the recruiting cycle as Kaho is just their 2nd commit in this class which is currently unranked.

The good news for Tavita Pritchard and Andrew Luck is that they're about to get a ton of help on the recruiting trail. Quarterbacks are the biggest recruiters in a class, and Sione Kaho can now help the coaching staff try to lure other elite players to join him at Stanford.

Tavita Pritchard's track record of development can help make Stanford an attractive destination for QBs moving forward. Between having a proven NFL QBs coach in Pritchard, and a mentor like Andrew Luck, the Cardinal can lean into their experience and use it as a way to start building a winner.