Taylen Green's record breaking NFL Combine makes him a far more interesting prospect

The NFL Combine is one of the most important days of the year for some of college football's biggest stars. Showing up to Indianapolis and putting together a solid showing can change a prospects draft stock in a way that even impressing in a game can't. One of the players that many were excited to watch at the NFL Combine was Arkansas Quarterback Taylen Green.

After his teammate Mike Washington Jr ran the fastest 40 yard dash among the running backs, Taylen Green delivered an incredible performance of his own. While Green may not be the most polished passer, he proved there's a place for him in the NFL.

Taylen Green has a role in the NFL regardless of position

Any prospect showing up to the NFL Combine hopes to put together a record breaking performance that can redefine their draft stock. Taylen Green accomplished just that showing off just how great of an athlete he is.

Anthony Richardson held the record for vertical leap by a quarterback with a mark of 40.5 inches. Taylen Green shattered that record with a stellar 43.5 inch leap showing off his explosive ability.

.@RazorbackFB QB Taylen Green just shattered the QB vertical jump record.



A 43.5" vertical at 6'6", 227 pounds. 🫢



After breaking the vertical jump record, Taylen Green did it again breaking Anthony Richardson's broad jump record with another impressive feat with an 11"2' mark.

The 40 yard dash was disappointing for Taylen Green as it was the only event he didn't break a record in, but he ran the fastest time at the event for a quarterback with a 4.37 second time.

QB Taylen Green today at the combine:



- 43.5" QB vert jump record

- 11'2" QB broad jump record

- 4.37u 40-YARD DASH



HE IS COOKING 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/O6PamfAR4P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2026

The biggest concern with Taylen Green as a prospect are some of his struggles as a passer and his inconsistencies. This week, Taylen Green showed that even if he can't play quarterback at the next level, he has a role on an NFL roster.

Green resembles former Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor at this stage, and he could carve out a similar career as Pryor had a solid run as a wide receiver. NFL teams are always willing to take a chance on an elite athlete, and Green used the Combine to prove that he's worth picking and figuring out where he'll fit later on.