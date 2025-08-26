Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement sends football world into frenzy

There may not be a story that has taken over the sports world and pop culture at once quite like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating. In the midst of one of the NFL biggest dynasty runs, arguably the Chiefs most popular player Travis Kelce started dating far and away the biggest star in the world Taylor Swift.

Whether you love them, hate them, or simply don't care, everywhere that Kelce and Swift go a media circus follows. When the two released a podcast episode together, the live stream broke YouTube with too many fans simply flooding the platform.

The NFL Preseason has come to a close and while everyone was coming through tweets from NFL Insiders on roster cutdown day, the biggest news story of the day was dropped.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on IG: pic.twitter.com/WAGRrClY3E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

As soon as the news dropped, every insider and sports analyst raced to twitter to celebrate the news.

College GameDay Host and NFL Announcer Kirk Herbstreit was filling in on the Pat McAfee Show when the news broke and he quickly got Adam Schefter on the show to break down the story.

Massive Taylor Swift fan and media personality Dave Portnoy quickly dropped everything to post his take.

The Cleveland Guardians won the Tweet of the day as they were just posting their schedule for next season as the news broke.

Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year's schedule is out.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/77SMUdbrl8 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 26, 2025

Fans called back to Travis Kelce's college look when talking about just how crazy of a story this is.

Imagine telling one of these dudes that they would be engaged to Taylor Swift 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZyeGsnxhG9 — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) August 26, 2025

College Football analyst Josh Pate hates Fall Weddings more than anyone else making his take on the engagement pretty funny to see.

Pate State Investigates™️ is confirming Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce have chosen CFB Opening Week to get engaged



Congrats to them and frankly to us pic.twitter.com/Yx9E0JRtNU — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) August 26, 2025

Given that Travis Kelce is still in the NFL, the good news is that no one has to worry about a fall wedding ruining a College Football Saturday but, the news may be mentioned 100 times during each Chiefs game.