Who really banned Dave Portnoy from Ohio State? It wasn't the Buckeyes

When Fox made the decision to enter into a partnership with Barstool Sports, one of the biggest parts of the announcement was the fact that the founder of Barstool Dave Portnoy was going to join Fox's Big Noon Kickoff. Portnoy is one of the biggest Michigan Wolverines fans and an avid Ohio State hater which made the idea of him doing a show with Urban Meyer in the Shoe one day incredibly appealing.

On Monday Night, that plan hit a road block as Front Office Sports reported that Dave Portnoy was banned from entering the stadium in a shocking move by the Buckeyes.

Glass Break: Ohio State has barred Dave Portnoy from the stadium for his debut on Fox's BNK, sources told @FOS. Portnoy will still appear on the program pre-Horseshoe. Barstool's CFB show will NOT be in Columbus this week.



H/T @Bcarp3 and crew as well. https://t.co/obxoUk9VvO — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) August 26, 2025

The decision seemed like Ohio State making one of the dumbest moves ever when it comes to perception. Portnoy was only going to blow the decision out of the water and it was only going to put the Buckeyes in a negative light. When the decision was made, it seemed like there had to be more to the story and it turns out there is.

On Tuesday Morning, Ross Bjork informed Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger that the Ohio State Buckeyes didn't bar Portnoy from the stadium as it was actually his newest employer.

Ohio State did not issue a ban on Dave Portnoy, AD Ross Bjork tells @YahooSports. Bjork confirms that FOX decided Portnoy would not be on the main desk of Big Noon Kickoff and those not on the desk do not normally appear on the field. These are Fox decisions, he emphasized. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 26, 2025

The decision by Ross Bjork to release the facts rather than allowing Fox and Dave Portnoy to place the blame on the school is fascinating.

The decision by Fox likely was made in order to keep Dave Portnoy from creating backlash and to also keep him from making his appearance all about the Ohio State Vs Michigan rivalry rather than the game at hand. If Fox truly doesn't want the backlash from Portnoy blasting the Buckeyes or a fanbase to be mad they simply shouldn't have hired him.

The reports all indicate that Portnoy is still going to appear on the show this weekend in some capacity so it'll be interesting to see what his appearance looks like and if he goes at the Buckeyes.

