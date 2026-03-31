Tennessee Titans 3 Round Mock Draft lands Cam Ward the ultimate weapon

The Tennessee Titans were the first team to fire their head coach in 2025 leading to a new regime coming in ahead of the 2026 season. Former New York head coaches Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll take over as head coach and offensive coordinator for a team looking to build around 1st Overall Pick Cam Ward.

After spending big in free agency, the Titans are built to start competing in the AFC South as soon as this season. Giving Cam Ward the pieces to suceed will be key, and with the 4th overall pick, the Titans could instantly vault themselves into Playoff contention.

The Titans give Cam Ward the gift of a lifetime picking Jeremiyah Love

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Titans used free agency to spend big, upgrading at wide receiver with the signing of Wan'Dale Robinson while adding other key pieces. The activity in free agency allows the Titans the flexibility to pick Jeremiyah Love who's likely the best player in this class. Love can become the bell cow back for the Titans, taking a ton of pressure off Cam Ward as he continues to develop.

35. Tennessee Titans: Zion Young - Edge Rusher - Missouri

The Titans added edge rushers familiar with Robert Saleh's defense in John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson, but you can never have too many pass rushers. Zion Young would be a great piece to draft for the future as a pass rusher with all the physical gifts to grow into a 10+ sack player. Young needs to continue developing as a player, but he'd be great to add to this rotation.

66. Tennessee Titans: Gennings Dunker - Guard - Iowa

If the Titans are going to protect Cam Ward and open up holes for Jeremiyah Love, they'll need to get better on the interior. At Iowa, Gennings Dunker played tackle, but he'll transition best to the NFL as a guard. Dunker has great power in the run game, and the ability to play tackle if arm length doesn't prove to be an issue.