Tension rises as Florida State boosters prepare to move on from Mike Norvell

The Mike Norvell era appeared on its last legs last weekend when the Florida State Seminoles shockingly lost to Pitt. On Saturday Night, Mike Norvell may have dug his own grave with a shocking loss against a terrible Stanford team that lost its starting quarterback and running back in the first half.

The Seminoles have now lost their last 4 games, the last time this team won a game in ACC play came in September of last year. Norvell and this team are now 1-11 in ACC play since they won the ACC Championship in 2023.

As this program is reaching rock bottom levels under Mike Norvell, the question starts to arise over whether or not the program will move on from Norvell. The results on the field are easy to move on from, but when Nick Saban retired, Florida State gave Norvell a massive contract extension, which makes his buyout almost impossible to pay.

Booster pressure is mounting against Mike Norvell

While Mike Norvell's buyout is north of $54 million, it appears that the Seminoles are fed up with the level of play under Mike Norvell. On Sunday Morning, On3's Pete Nakos reported that the decision makers in Tallahassee have had informal calls discussing the future of the program.

NEW: Florida State decision makers are holding informal phone calls this morning to discuss the future under Mike Norvell, sources tell @PeteNakos_.



Norvell's buyout is north of $54.4M. FSU is 1-11 in ACC play during the last two seasons😬



Intel: https://t.co/iq0sPw8ECL https://t.co/eX4iHcco21 pic.twitter.com/DscjMuzWXs — On3 (@On3sports) October 19, 2025

As the day progressed, Pete Nakos reported that the momentum continues to build against Mike Norvell, even as the cost to fire Norvell and his staff and to bring a new staff in will near the $100 million mark.

NEW: Sources tell @PeteNakos_ momentum continues to build from Florida State decision makers to move on from Mike Norvell.



The all-in cost to fire Norvell/his staff and make the next hire is in the $100M range😳



Intel: https://t.co/iq0sPw8ECL https://t.co/3Pfi3uszR5 pic.twitter.com/w3ZSJXyHvo — On3 (@On3sports) October 19, 2025

While the cost to move on from Mike Norvell is through the roof, the Seminoles may be better off by making the move sooner rather than later. Every game that Mike Norvell coaches moves the program further from their standard, and you start to risk doing significant damage to the program. The Seminoles are on the bye next weekend which will give the Noles time to think through their decision.

