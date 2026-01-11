Texas A&M pivots from Cam Coleman by landing the perfect KC Concepcion replacement

After falling flat in the College Football Playoff, Mike Elko came into the offseason with a roster capable of making another run, but he needed to add to the group in order to make a deeper run in 2026. One of the biggest holes to fill was at wide receiver as superstar receiver KC Concepcion is off to the NFL Draft leaving behind a massive hole.

When Auburn star Cam Coleman entered the Transfer Portal, he quickly became a piece that every team wanted to add. Texas A&M was one of the few programs with a chance to add the superstar getting him on campus for a visit. Instead, Coleman landed with the Texas Longhorns meaning that Mike Elko and his staff needed to pivot.

Isaiah Horton is the perfect pivot addition from Cam Coleman

On Sunday Night, the Texas A&M Aggies quickly pivoted from their focus on Cam Coleman, landing Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton.

While Texas A&M envisioned landing the superstar wide receiver, ending up with Isaiah Horton is an incredible consolation prize. After starting his career at Miami, Isaiah Horton made the jump to the SEC where he caught 42 passes for 511 yards and 8 touchdowns for Alabama, proving he could be a high level player in the SEC.

Isaiah Horton joins Mario Craver in this wide receiver room, giving Marcel Reed two great wide receivers to work with. As Texas A&M loses KC Concepcion to the NFL Draft, Isaiah Horton instantly fills the void with his ability to stretch the field.

Horton has been elite in the intermediate and deep passing attack, catching 75% of his targets of 10-19 yards and 50% of his targets on passes 20 or more yards down the field. Ty Simpson struggled throwing the deep ball this season, and if Marcel Reed can hit Horton more often he's a potential 1,000 yard receiver.