Texas A&M spent the season outrunning reality until it finally caught up

The Texas A&M Aggies started the season 11-0, but deep down, most who watched the Aggies knew that this team wasn't quite as good as everyone was making it out to be. Mike Elko's team hardly escaped a serious scare from an abysmal South Carolina team, which instantly sparked concerns. Everyone who thought this team was fraudulent couldn't have been more right.

Aside from the early-season win over Notre Dame, Texas A&M built an incredibly flawed resume. The Aggies picked up wins in SEC play over Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina. Each of the teams, aside from Missouri, finished below .500 or fired their head coach.

When Texas A&M faced Texas their flaws were exposed in the worst way as Texas shutdown the Aggies offense handing them their first loss of the season. In the game, Marcel Reed struggled passing against the best defense he faced throwing a pair of interceptions.

Texas A&M's flawed offense failed when it mattered

The Aggies drew Miami in the College Football Playoff, which was a terrible outcome as it meant that Marcel Reed would have to beat a defense loaded with talent, headlined by edge rushers Rueben Bain and Ahkeem Mesidor.

The Hurricanes' defense applied pressure the entire game, and Marcel Reed couldn't make them pay with his arm as the offense managed to score just 3 points. The Hurricanes' vaunted pass rush came through with 7 sacks, led by 3 sacks from Rueben Bain.

Marcel Reed struggled in this game going just 25-39 for 237 yards and a pair of interceptions including one near the goalline to seal the game.

This team beat up on inferior opponents all season long, and when the games got tough they weren't able to create enough on offense. Marcel Reed certainly progressed this season, but he still has a ton of work to do as a passer. Reed will likely return to College Station next season, and he'll need to elevate his game if the Aggies are finally going to breakthrough.

Texas A&M was a solid team, but they were labeled as a great team because of their record which was never the truth. The Aggies beat the teams on the schedule, but in the end they would've benefitted from playing tougher opponents.