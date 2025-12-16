Texas finally gets its answer as Arch Manning reportedly makes his NFL Draft decision

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, all anyone wanted to talk about was Arch Manning as he finally became the starter for the Texas Longhorns. Coming into the season, Arch Manning was labeled as a Heisman favorite and potentially the 1st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The expectations placed on Arch Manning were always unfair and too much to place on a player without a full season as a starter.

At the start of the season, it was clear that too much pressure was being put on Arch Manning as he struggled to find his footing. Down the stretch of the season, Arch Manning didn't get nearly enough credit as he accounted for 16 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions in his final 5 games.

Arch Manning will return to Texas for the 2026 season

It seemed apparent that Arch Manning would return to Texas next season to gain more experience, but after his final stretch there was a chance he would test the NFL Draft. On Monday Night, 24/7 Sports' Horns247 reported that Manning will be returning to Texas.

BREAKING: Quarterback Arch Manning will return to #Texas for the 2026 season, a source close to the situation told @Horns247 .https://t.co/ow5Drx84Dh pic.twitter.com/rMqL1TT5Vy — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 16, 2025

The decision by Arch Manning to return is the right move, as he still has plenty of room to grow as a quarterback. This season, Texas didn't set him up well enough for success with a weaker offensive line and weapons that were still developing, which will be a focus in the Transfer Portal.

Heading into the Bowl Game, Manning has passed for 2,942 yards and rushed for another 244 yards with 32 total touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. If Manning gets a proper supporting cast around him, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him push for the Heisman and the 1st overall pick, as everyone expected coming into this season with a full season of experience under his belt.