Texas Tech needs to break a troubling trend in 2026

Texas Tech exceeded most expectations in 2025, when they not only rode a transfer-heavy group to the Big 12 title but also clinched their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

The 12-2 season was groundbreaking for the program, finishing seventh in the final CFP rankings, their highest ever, and drew comparisons to the Mike Leach 2008 team that rose as high as second in the AP, before finishing 12th that year.

And while this year's edition has lost several key contributors, it appears they are reloading, not rebuilding, in Lubbock for 2026.

The offense is primed to be dominant in 2026

Quarterback Behren Morton is out of eligibility, but Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby has arrived and is ready to take charge for Texas Tech. He led the Bearcats to a 7-1 start a year ago and threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions, while having just one receiver with over 600 yards. He'll have more weapons in Lubbock and is primed for a huge year.

Returning backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground in 2025, and are joined by Quinten Joyner, the hyped USC transfer who suffered an injury before last season, giving the Red Raiders the weapons to keep defenses guessing.

The questions could come at receiver, where Coy Eakin (48 catches, 637 yards, six TD) returns as the leading pass catcher, along with 2nd Team All-Big 12 tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (55 catches, 624 yards, five TD's).

But Tech reloaded here through the portal - deep threat Malcolm Simmons (25 catches, 457 yards, two TD's at Auburn), Donte Lee Jr. (32 catches, 589 yards, five TD's at Liberty), Kenny Johnson (48 catches, 695 yards, fjve TD's at Pitt), and Jalen Jones (51 catches, 1167 yards, nine TD's at Alabama State) all join the receiving corps for 2026.

How does the Red Raiders schedule stack up?

After a season where Texas Tech played four ranked teams, going 3-1 in such games, the 2026 schedule is more forgiving - they avoid BYU, Utah, Iowa State, and Kansas State.

They will face Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, and TCU in Lubbock; their road slate is Oregon State, Colorado, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and Baylor, who combined to go 18-43 in 2025.

BYU and Houston are the most likely threats to challenge for the conference, while Oklahoma State, TCU, and Utah could be surprise contenders if things break right for them.

Can the Red Raiders break with history this year?

Good, but not great, has more often than not been the pattern for the Red Raiders, with seasons between 6-6 and 9-4 from 1993 to the present, with the occasional stellar year.

The program has had just six seasons in its history of winning 10 games or more; each of those was followed up by a step backwards, most recently in 2008 (11-2) and 2009 (9-4), which was Mike Leach's last season on the sidelines.

Joey McGuire has been great as a coach, building the roster and going 35-18 over four seasons and never missing a bowl game. He needs a follow-up season to last year's 12-2 mark that keeps the program moving upward, to convince the fans that this era of Red Raider football is different and sustainable.

With a loaded roster, a transfer QB with a chip on his shoulder, and a hungry defense, Texas Tech should answer the bell this year and finally break their troubling trend of backslides after great seasons, even with increased expectations of a repeat CFP berth on the table. Prediction: 12-0, Big 12 Champions, CFP berth