Power Ranking the incoming Big 12 Transfer Portal QBs headlined by Brendan Sorsby

The Transfer Portal can give teams a chance to instantly reshape their roster in a way that can either help or harm teams. At the quarterback position, the best players become highly sought after free agents leaving some teams with massive voids to replace. In the Big 12, the teams at the top are buying big while in some cases making their conference rivals victims.

Teams will look to hunt down the reigning conference champions in Texas Tech, but they made a massive splash landing highly touted transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. If anyone is going to dethrone the Red Raiders, the 8 other projected starters coming in via the Transfer Portal will need big seasons.

Ranking the Big 12's new Transfer Quarterbacks

9. Jaylen Raynor - Iowa State

Iowa State was absolutely gutted with Matt Campbell taking the Penn State job as he brought most of the Cyclones stars with him including quarterback Rocco Becht. As the Cyclones look to rebuild, Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor will likely take over at quarterback. Raynor is an exciting dual threat quarterback who will need to improve as a passer to give this team any chance to compete.

8. JC French IV - Cincinnati

Cincinnati suffered a massive blow losing star quarterback Brendan Sorsby to conference rival Texas Tech. The Bearcats went out and picked up Georgia Southern starter JC French IV who should compete for the starting job. French passed for 2,929 and 20 touchdowns adding 6 score with his legs giving the Bearcats a duel threat starter.

7. Michael Hawkins Jr - West Virginia

Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr has gotten plenty of experience over the past two seasons in place of Jackson Arnold and John Mateer. Hawkins has gone 91-147 (61.9%) in his career with 950 yards and 6 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions. Where Hawkins is the most exciting is as a runner with 262 yards and 2 touchdowns. Pairing a dual threat player like Michael Hawkins Jr with Rich Rodriguez's scheme could give the Mountaineers a surprise top quarterback in the conference.

6. DJ Lagway - Baylor

After a stellar freshman season, everyone expected DJ Lagway to push for the Heisman Trophy and become one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Instead, DJ Lagway regressed badly, and became a reclamation project for a team needing a quarterback in the Transfer Portal. Lagway has all the physical tools to be an elite quarterback, but Baylor may not be the best place to tap into his potential.

5. Alonza Barnett III - UCF

It's rare to see a College Football Playoff starting quarterback hit the market, but Alonza Barnett was left in limbo as UCLA hired Bob Chesney, but returned Nico Iamaleava. UCF won out as Alonza Barnett landed with the Golden Knights. Barnett was incredible this season, passing for 2,806 yards and 23 touchdowns with just 8 interceptions while rushing for 589 yards and 15 scores giving him the potential to be one of the best in the Big 12.

4. Jaden Craig - TCU

Sonny Dykes lost his star quarterback Josh Hoover to the Indiana Hoosiers leaving a massive void behind. The Horned Frogs went out and made an under the radar addition, picking up Harvard star Jaden Craig. This season, Craig passed for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns with just 7 interceptions, as he can explode in this system.

3. Cutter Boley - Arizona State

This season at Kentucky, when it became clear that Zach Calzada wasn't the answer, Cutter Boley was thrust into action. Boley showed flashes, but plenty of areas to improve in, passing for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Kenny Dillingham's track record of development should allow Boley to cut down on the turnovers and maximize his potential in this offense.

2. Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State

When Oklahoma State hired Eric Morris, it was clear that he needed to bring some of his star players with him. Drew Mestemaker went from an unknown to one of the best quarterbacks in the Country passing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. Mestemaker is experienced in the offense which should allow the Cowboys to hit the ground running under Morris.

1. Brendan Sorsby - Texas Tech

Texas Tech's offense was exposed in the College Football Playoff, and the moment it happened, everyone knew the Red Raiders would spend big on a quarterback. The Red Raiders went out and landed another Big 12 star poaching Brendan Sorsby from Cincinnati. Sorsby could've been in contention to be a 1st Round Pick in the NFL Draft, and he'll give Texas Tech high end quarterback play.