Texas Tech’s College Football Playoff reality check just made a transfer QB rich

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are currently trailing Oregon 13-0 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, putting a loaded team on the brink of elimination. Given how bad the offense has looked for this team, the fanbase is already moving on to the offseason, as even with a comeback win in this game, Texas Tech isn't good enough on offense to win the National Championship.

The biggest flaw with this offense seems to be the play of their quarterback, Behren Morton, who's had a brutal day with 3 turnovers early in the 4th quarter. Given the fact that Behren Morton is out of eligibility, Texas Tech needs a new quarterback, and the fans are swinging for the fences.

Texas Tech fans are begging for Cody Campbell to pay Brendan Sorsby

On Friday, the Transfer Portal in college football will open, and Texas Tech fans are hoping that Cody Campbell and the Red Raiders spend big to continue building up this roster. The overwhelming biggest wish by the fanbase and outsiders is quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

The asking price from Brendan Sorsby to Texas Tech might be going up after that first half… — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) January 1, 2026

While Oregon will advance if the score holds, everyone believes whichever quarterback Texas Tech ends up adding is the true big winner.

The Texas Tech NIL boosters are going to cut an unbelievable check for a QB upgrade this offseason, which makes someone like Brendan Sorsby an indirect winner of this Orange Bowl — Waleed Khalid (@AnimalMan7) January 1, 2026

Texas Tech might add another zero to that NIL offer to QB Brendan Sorsby... — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 1, 2026

The members of the media even seemingly believe that Brendan Sorsby is destined to be a Red Raider.

Overheard in the press box:



"Can they get Brendan Sorsby here by the fourth quarter?" — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) January 1, 2026

Cody Campbell specifically is being begged by the fans to go improve this team on offense, especially at quarterback.

Oh .@CodyC64 how much can you spend on an O-Line and Sorsby? #WreckEm — Stacy G ❤️🖤👆🏻❤️💙 (@smgttu98) January 1, 2026

@CodyC64 please get us a QB 🙏🏽 — Alan Montoya (@alanj_montoya) January 1, 2026

Pay Sorsby any amount of money @CodyC64 — TTUMakesmesad (@TTUmakemesad) January 1, 2026

It'll now become interesting to see where Texas Tech and Cody Campbell look to find their quarterback in the Transfer Portal. Backup QB Will Hammond showed a ton of promise, but his season ending injury may change the plans at quarterback.

Brendan Sorsby is ranked as the top quarterback in the Transfer Portal in our latest Transfer Portal Quarterback Rankings. Between his experience in the Big 12, his talent level, and the fact that his girlfriend now plays volleyball at Texas Tech, the pairing seems like a perfect fit, but both sides will need to lock the deal in.