Texas Tech’s defensive spending spree delivers Big 12 Title and a Playoff ticket

This offseason, it seemed that every time there was a big transfer up for grabs, the usual suspects were in the mix, but Texas Tech was battling along with them. Texas Tech went all-in this offseason, attacking the Transfer Portal and bringing in the best class in the Country. The Red Raiders didn't just bring in a ton of pieces; they shopped at the top of the market.

Nowhere was the spending more impressive than the way that Texas Tech went out and loaded up on defense. On Saturday Afternoon, that defense delivered Texas Tech a Big 12 Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech's defensive investment was on full display in the Big 12 Championship

Both times that Texas Tech and BYU faced off, the Red Raiders' defense dominated as BYU couldn't get anything going in the Big 12 Championship. The defense allowed BYU to score on the opening drive, and from that point on, they delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season.

When the game was still up for grabs, Texas Tech's defense stepped up in a big way as the Red Raiders defense bailed the offense out after a decision to go for it in the redzone as Ben Roberts made an incredible interception setting up a Texas Tech touchdown.

Texas Tech's defense is just insane … double digits guys capable of make game-changing plays, like Ben Roberts with this INT.



Would not want to see this defense in the CFP

Texas Tech took a 21-7 lead into the 4th quarter, and the defense made sure to close the game out on their own terms. AJ Holmes Jr started the 4th quarter off by blowing through the offensive line stripping Bear Bachmeier to give Texas Tech the ball on the BYU 24.

AJ Holmes JR with some quickness and forces a fumble. This TTU defense, man. Special!

After Texas Tech took a 24-7 lead, Ben Roberts delivered once more picking Bear Bachmeier off on the Cougars first play.

Look ma, one hand 🖐️



Ben Roberts is the first player to record two INTs in a Big 12 Championship Game.



📺 ABC | https://t.co/VKdyjwIANM pic.twitter.com/DCXykbUI6a — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 6, 2025

Texas Tech's offense couldn't take advantage of the short field, but it didn't matter as the defense got another stop this time with a turnover on downs. The stop by the defense allowed the offense to deliver one last dagger as Texas Tech scored on Coy Eakin's second touchdown of the game.

From that point on it was a disaster for BYU as a screen pass to LJ Martin was stripped by John Curry, setting up another Texas Tech field goal.

There wasn't a bigger offseason addition this offseason for the Red Raiders than Stanford transfer David Bailey who led the Country in sacks, and in this game, he delivered another. Romello Height is right there in terms of importance with Bailey, and he jumped on a fumble while helping shut down BYU at the point of attack.

This defense is built like the units you'd expect to see in the SEC which makes this a unit no one wants to face in the College Football Playoff. The dominant win secures a first-round bye for the Red Raiders, and after the bye, this defense is going to be unleashed to prove just how elite they can be.