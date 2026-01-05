Texas Tech wins the Brendan Sorsby sweepstakes shaking the transfer market

Last offseason, the Texas Tech Red Raiders sent a message that they're going to start competing at the highest level on the NIL front buying a loaded transfer class. The investment paid off as the Red Raiders won the Big 12 Championship and made the College Football Playoff. Where Texas Tech fell flat was on offense as they were shutout by Oregon in the Playoff quarterfinals.

When Texas Tech was shutout, it sent a message that the Red Raiders were going to have to spend big on offense if they were going to be a serious contender. Everyone quickly eyed the quarterback market and circled Brendan Sorsby as the top candidate.

Texas Tech lands Brendan Sorsby changing everything

On Sunday Night, Texas Tech finally won out in the recruitment of Brendan Sorsby landing a commitment from the Cincinnati star.

NEWS: Former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the top player in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to Texas Tech, he tells ESPN. Sorsby’s decision comes in the wake of a 48-hour visit flurry that included visits to Tech and LSU. pic.twitter.com/ZROUjbLxje — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

The Red Raiders faced fierce competition from LSU who hosted Brendan Sorsby on a visit, but Lane Kiffin was unable to win the battle. Sorsby was the biggest addition any program could've made, ranking as the top quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Landing Brendan Sorsby instantly makes Texas Tech much scarier than they were this past season, even if they're losing their star pass rushers to the NFL Draft. The offense is now at a caliber that they can start to scare the blue bloods even if the defense ends up taking a step back next season.

Texas Tech winning out for Brendan Sorsby turns the quarterback market on its head while turning all attention to Sam Leavitt. The Arizona State transfer is the best quarterback available and is set to visit LSU on Monday after spending the weekend at Kentucky. The quarterback market is quickly drying up, and with so many contenders looking for pieces, the chaos is only beginning.