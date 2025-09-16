The 10 most fascinating games on the College Football Week 4 schedule

Week 4 of the College Football season has arrived, and while it doesn't have as many high caliber matchups as Week 3, this should be another exciting weekend. This week, we dive further into conference play while we get some massive rivalry games between Non-Conference teams which should bring a ton of excitement.

Most teams are through a quarter of the season, and the rankings are starting to reflect the results we've seen on the field. This weekend shouldn't make or break the season for a few teams, but there are massive storylines that will unfold that could shift the playoff race.

The 10 storyline games that everyone will be talking about in Week 4

10.) Michigan State Vs USC Trojans

The Michigan State Spartans and the USC Trojans meet at 3-0 and could instantly boost their resume for the College Football Playoff race. The last two weeks have seen the Spartans heat up on offense, but their defense has shown some cracks that USC can exploit. On the other side, Lincoln Riley's offense has been putting up some eye-popping numbers, and looks improved on defense, but this is their biggest test to date.

9.) Arizona State Sun Devils Vs Baylor Bears

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Baylor Bears both took losses in Non-Conference play, but they're both contenders to win the Big 12, looking to get off on the right foot. The quarterback matchup in this game is one of the most exciting of the weekend, as Sawyer Robertson ranks second in passing yards while Sam Leavitt can do it all. The winner of this game gets a massive leg up in the race for the Big 12, while the loser may be in a hole they can't get out of with some of the great teams in this league.

8.) North Carolina Tar Heels Vs UCF Knights

The Bill Belichick circus at North Carolina hasn't been the center of attention after the beatdown they took on opening night, but they've been able to pick up 2 wins against inferior opponents. Scott Frost and the UCF Knights took advantage of two inferior opponents themselves but, this is their first big test of the season.

7.) SMU Mustangs Vs TCU Horned Frogs

A massive showdown goes down in Texas this weekend as the Battle for the Iron Skillet gives us one of the most heated matchups of the weekend. Last season, this game was an absolute barn burner with SMU winning 66-42, and with both quarterbacks back, we could see another high scoring affair. If SMU is going to work its way back into playoff contention, it starts with winning this game while TCU could launch itself into the Top 25 with a win.

6.) #17 Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs #16 Utah Utes

On Saturday Afternoon, we may get to see a preview of the Big 12 Championship game when Texas Tech and Utah face off. The Red Raiders went all in using the transfer portal and have built one of the best rosters in the Big 12. The Utes didn't need to go all in, but they landed a dark horse Heisman candidate in Devon Dampier, who's been electric this season.

5.) Tulane Green Wave Vs #13 Ole Miss Rebels

Last weekend, the USF Bulls were in the driver's seat for the Non Power 4 bid into the College Football Playoff, but after their loss and Florida falling to 1-2, Tulane could hop into the driver's seat with a win over Ole Miss. The Green Wave has hit its stride with Jake Retzlaff at quarterback and already boasts two Power 4 wins over Duke and Northwestern.

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off an exciting win, beating Arkansas in a shootout, but it appears Lane Kiffin is handing the offense back to Austin Simmons. At times, Simmons has been shaky, and with the defense having plenty of concerns, the Rebels could be on upset alert.

4.) #9 Illinois Fighting Illini Vs #19 Indiana Hoosiers

Welcome back to big-time football, Indiana! After three weeks facing cupcake opponents, the Indiana Hoosiers finally face their first Power 4 opponent, and it comes in a critical Big Ten matchup against Illinois. Both teams have gotten stellar quarterback play as Fernando Mendoza and Luke Atlmyer could launch a Heisman campaign with a big performance. Both teams have an easy enough schedule that if they handle business in their other games, this win could send them to the College Football Playoff.

3.) #21 Michigan Wolverines Vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Michigan Wolverines will be in their second game without Head Coach Sherrone Moore, and it comes in a game where they could easily take their second loss of the season. In their only game against a team with equal talent, the Wolverines' offense couldn't get anything going in the passing attack, but the staff allowing Bryce Underwood to use his legs could be the difference.

The Huskers already have an impressive win over Cincinnati, but beating Michigan in this game would send a statement. In the game against Cincy, Nebraska looked a few plays away from truly clicking, and after the time facing inferior opponents, expect the passing attack to explode.

2.) Florida Gators Vs #4 Miami Hurricanes

Coming into the season, this game was expected to be an absolute clash, but the wheels have fallen off for the Florida Gators. Saturday saw DeShaun Foster and Brent Pry fired, and a loss like last season's could see the Gators move on from Billy Napier if he falls to 1-3, ending the season before October.

The Miami Hurricanes have been on fire to start the season with impressive wins over Notre Dame and USF, which could cause them to let their guard down in this game. Given the hatred in this rivalry, Mario Cristobal's team should bring their best, and it could end up sending their In-State rival into a rebuild.

1.) #22 Auburn Tigers Vs #11 Oklahoma Sooners

On Saturday Afternoon, Jackson Arnold returns to Norman, Oklahoma, but this time he's on the visitors' sideline. The Auburn Tigers have rebuilt this offense, but Brent Venables' defense is going to be their biggest test yet, and Venables may force Arnold to pass the ball after the Tigers have dominated with quarterback runs the past three seasons.

The Oklahoma Sooners rebuilt their offense like Auburn, but they have a Heisman front runner leading their offense in John Mateer. Oklahoma is already the 11th ranked team in the Country but, adding a win over Auburn would be massive for getting them even closer to the College Football Playoff.

