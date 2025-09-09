The 10 most interesting games on the College Football Week 3 schedule

Week 3 of the College Football season has arrived, and this is the type of week that every fan was excited for when the schedule was first put together. This weekend truly kicks off conference play with a loaded SEC schedule along with some Non-Conference games that will shape the race for the College Football Playoff.

The drama from the first few weeks will play a massive part in the excitement as the storylines are already brewing. Will a loss for Billy Napier against LSU get him fired? The same can be asked about Brent pry at Virginia Tech after his 0-2 start. Which team will pick up the win that builds their resume for the Playoff?

The 10 storyline games that everyone will be talking about in Week 3

10.) Arkansas Razorbacks Vs #17 Ole Miss Rebels

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been quietly lighting up the scoreboard with 108 points in 2 games, albeit against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State. Taylen Green looks like a potential Heisman candidate, but he'll need to prove it against a real opponent like Ole Miss. The Rebels have gotten off to a 2-0 start themselves and already have an SEC win over Kentucky. While Ole Miss is the higher-ranked team, they're on upset alert as young quarterback Austin Simmons hasn't been great at taking care of the ball.

9.) Old Dominion Monarchs Vs Virginia Tech Hokies

Old Dominion and Virginia Tech have faced off the past three seasons, with the Hokies taking the last two matchups, giving both sides some history. The way that the Hokies have played to start this season has been terrible, and it has Brent Pry seriously in danger of being fired before the end of the season. We've already seen ODU give Indiana all it could handle, and the Monarchs could end up picking up another massive win over Brent Pry.

8.) Vanderbilt Commodores Vs #11 South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Vanderbilt Commodores have already sparked debate ahead of this game, as many have debated why the Gamecocks are ranked so high while Vandy is unranked despite a more impressive win over Virginia Tech.

This game will be a great test for both teams, as this could end up sparking either team on a run in the SEC. The Gamecocks' offense hasn't clicked yet as LaNorris Sellers has struggled as a passer, but the defense and special teams have been incredible. Vanderbilt is led by Diego Pavia, who will look across the field and feel disrespected by the hype Sellers gets and likely play like a man on fire.

7.) Duke Blue Devils Vs Tulane Green Wave

The Duke Blue Devils' loss last week hurt the luster of this game, as they were a dark-horse playoff contender, but this game could also get them back on track. Darian Mensah started his career at Tulane and, after redshirting his freshman season, broke out as a redshirt freshman. This offseason, Duke poached Mensah, making him one of, if not the highest paid player in the sport, and now he returns to Yulman Stadium on the other sideline.

6.) Wisconsin Badgers Vs #19 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Wisconsin Badgers are off to an unbeaten start to the season despite quarterback Billy Edwards Jr being out with an injury. The fanbase however, hasn't been pleased with how Luke Fickell's team has looked, as many feel the talent on the offensive line and at running back has taken a massive step back. This game will be the first test for Fickell's team, and it will show us whether they're capable of being a threat in the Big Ten or not.

Just like the Wisconsin fans, Alabama fans haven't been pleased with the team after they opened the season with a shocking loss to Florida State. Kalen DeBoer was able to get his team back on track with a win over UL Monroe but, this could be a game where Alabama is tested, which makes their response even more interesting.

5.) #12 Clemson Tigers Vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The start of the season for the Clemson Tigers has been horrible as they lost at home to LSU in a game where the offense struggled before needing a second-half comeback to beat Troy after they fell in a 16-0 hole. This is another spot where Clemson can get upset, and if the offense doesn't start to click, this team may miss out on the Playoff.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the talent to knock off Clemson, and after what we saw last season, you can't count them out in any game. The health of Haynes King will be a concern as he missed the game last weekend, but given that he was dressed for the game, he should be good to go for this game.

4.) Florida Gators Vs #3 LSU Tigers

Florida going on the road to face off against LSU was already going to be one of the most interesting games of the weekend after their game last season. After Florida's shocking loss to USF, Billy Napier's seat couldn't be hotter as the Gators kick off a stretch against 4 straight ranked opponents that could get Billy Napier fired. On the other side, the LSU Tigers already have a massive win over Clemson, and beating Florida would go a long way toward their push for the College Football Playoff.

3.) #16 Texas A&M Aggies Vs #8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

After Notre Dame kicked off their season with a close loss to Miami, it spent Week 2 on the bye, leaving a ton of intrigue around how it'll look in this game. The Texas A&M Aggies, on the other hand, have been lighting up the scoreboard against inferior opponents, but their defense has shown some issues.

The Fighting Irish can still find a way to the Playoff, but they really can't afford to start the season 0-2, as it makes getting the rest of the year a tightrope walk. The Aggies would love to win this game as well, as they have four ranked games looming in SEC play, with a few other games against tougher opponents.

2.) #6 Georgia Bulldogs Vs #15 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee and Georgia have faced off in some massive matchups over the past several seasons, but this game may be the most interesting. The Georgia Bulldogs have faced two cupcake opponents, and the Tennessee defense will show everyone if Gunner Stockton is the man for the job or if Kirby Smart may need to make a change. Like Georgia, Tennessee hasn't faced the toughest of teams, and this game will prove whether or not the offense is the real deal with Joey Aguilar under center.

1.) #18 USF Bulls at #5 Miami Hurricanes

The USF Bulls have quickly become one of the biggest stories of the 2025 College Football season with impressive wins over Boise State and Florida knocking both teams out of the Top 25. Alex Golesh's team now has the inside track to the Group of 5 bid into the College Football Playoff and a win against Miami would only make their case stronger.

The Miami Hurricanes have impressed early on as well and the Bulls knocking off Florida will likely have the Hurricanes locked in on this game. Mario Cristobal's team already has a Top 25 win over Notre Dame but, if they're finally going to make the Playoff, it starts with winning games like this one at home.