The 10 NFL Draft prospects in for the wildest rise-or-fall on night 1

The NFL Draft has finally arrived, as all of the action will begin on Thursday Night in Pittsburgh. The 1st Round of the NFL Draft is always filled with drama as everyone watches prospects go far sooner or later than everyone expected based on how the draft board falls. This year's class is seemingly one of the most volatile that we've seen in a long time.

In what's seen as a weaker draft class, prospects that many see as a 1st round pick could free-fall, leading to others flying up draft boards. On Thursday Night, 10 prospects may end up turning the night on its head.

The 10 prospects with the most volatile 1st Round stock

Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Ty Simpson instantly became the most interesting prospect to watch in this class when he turned down massive offers to transfer by entering the NFL Draft. The only way that the decision works out is if Ty Simpson hears his name called in the 1st round. We could all end up shocked by how early Simpson is picked, or he could be the player everyone watches awkwardly as he slides into Day 2.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

This season, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren launched himself from a relative unknown that was drawing buzz from scouts to a potential 1st Round pick. The biggest issue for McNeil-Warren is that he's sharing a draft class with Caleb Downs and Dillon Thieneman. The best outcome for McNeil-Warren will be the two other safeties coming off the board early, as it could make him a top 15 pick, otherwise he could fall out of the first round.

Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

Coming into the year, Avieon Terrell seemed certain to hear his name called in the 1st round, but he's slowly slid down boards. Given that Terrell is on the smaller side, he could end up outside the 1st round, given where his range is expected to begin, but he could also go much sooner if there are serious concerns with Jermod McCoy's knee.

Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

Continuing on the trend of Clemson prospects who've had a rough year, defensive tackle Peter Woods came into the season with Top 5 potential. Between his move to edge last season and a lack of production, Woods could fall outside the first round completely, or a team could believe in the talent and reach on him.

Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

Vega Ioane is the best true guard in a class where a lot of tackles may be evaluated as long-term guards. Given that Ioane has shown his ability at the position, his range could begin much higher than most expect. The Giants could make Ioane the 5th pick or the 10th pick, while some teams may prefer a tackle prospect at guard, which could drop Ioane.

Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

If every wide receiver were graded off film alone, Jordyn Tyson would be the clear top pick in the class. The major concern for teams will be his medical reports, which could cause him to slide further than most would expect. Tyson's range could start with the 5th Overall pick, or he could slide outside the top 20 if the concerns are real.

Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle - Clemson

Blake Miller has been a player scouts have been watching for several years, which could help or hurt his case. Given how much starting experience Miller brings and the traits he has, he could be higher on NFL Draft boards than the consensus. In a class with offensive tackles who have concerns, Blake Miller could easily be the surprise of the night or fall to the 2nd Round.

Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

Early in the draft process, Omar Cooper Jr wasn't getting a ton of love, but as this cycle has progressed, he's risen up draft boards. The NFL Draft will tell if the buzz is real, as Omar Cooper Jr could get picked in the Top 10-15, while it wouldn't be stunning if he fell all the way to Day 2.

Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Coming off his 2024 showing, Jermod McCoy was the top cornerback in this class, but a torn ACL in offseason training cost him his entire season and kept him out of the NFL Combine. McCoy participated in Tennessee's Pro Day and looked like the elite talent teams are hoping for. The biggest tell will be if McCoy starts to slide, as it could mean that teams aren't comfortable with his medical evaluations.

Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

This year's class of edge rushers is very top-heavy, while the teams picking later in the 1st Round will have to take a chance. Keldric Faulk comes with all the traits to be an elite pass rusher, but the production has been underwhelming. A team could easily fall in love with Faulk and take him earlier than anyone expects, or he could tumble out of the 1st round.