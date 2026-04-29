The 3 Alabama stars that can keep the NFL Draft pipeline flowing in 2027

While a ton has changed in the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer, one thing remains the same: Alabama is an NFL Draft factory. This year, the Crimson Tide produced two 1st round picks in Kadyn Proctor and Ty Simpson with 10 total draft picks, the 3rd most by a school behind Ohio State and tied with Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide will look to make a push back to the College Football Playoff while replacing a ton of talent. The good news for Kalen DeBoer is this roster is still loaded with talent, including several pieces who project as potential 1st round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The 3 Alabama Crimson Tide stars with 1st round potential

Zabien Brown - Cornerback

From the moment Zabien Brown arrived in Tuscaloosa as a 5-star recruit, he's been a key piece in Alabama's defense. This season, Brown became an elite cornerback, allowing just 29 catches for 361 yards and 3 touchdowns on 445 coverage snaps. If Brown continues to shut down the best in the SEC, he'll certainly hear his name called early this time next year.

Bray Hubbard - Safety

Bray Hubbard has been a key piece of Alabama's youth wave in the secondary over the past two seasons. Hubbard has elite instincts and ball skills that will translate to the NFL, along with a willingness to come downhill and lay massive hits on his opponents. Another impressive year may make Bray Hubbard undeniable and push him into the 1st round.

Ryan Coleman-Williams - Wide Receiver

When Ryan Coleman-Williams first burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old freshman, it looked like he was a future top 5 pick. This past season was a drop off for Ryan Coleman-Williams as he wouldn't see the field at times as he struggled with drops. Coleman-Williams enters a major prove-it year, and he'll need to show a more natural ability catching the football to succeed at the next level.