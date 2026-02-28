The 3 best offensive coordinators in the SEC are new hires

In the coaching carousel, most people only pay attention to the head coaching moves given how dramatic the process can be. Sometimes, it's more important about who a coach hires as good assistants can make a coach look far better than they really are. This offseason, the new hires in the SEC crushed it when building out their first coaching staff.

Hiring the right offensive coordinator can be the biggest difference for a new head coach as the best coordinators can find a way to get the scheme to fit the roster that staff is inheriting. Three of the biggest hires in the SEC have found a way to elevate their potential in Year 1 thanks to great offensive coordinator hires.

The best offensive minds in the SEC are new hires

At one point in time, Lane Kiffin was the best offensive coordinator in the SEC as he helped bring Nick Saban and Alabama into a new era. As a head coach, Lane Kiffin has gotten a ton of credit for his run with Ole Miss, and how explosive his offenses have been. With the talent that LSU always has at wide receiver, the Tigers are hoping they'll get more of the same.

What's likely been undersold is how good of an offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr is, and it was on full display in the College Football Playoff. During the College Football Playoff run with Charlie Weis Jr calling the offense, the Rebels scored 41 points against Tulane, 39 points against Georgia, and 27 points against Miami.

The Kentucky Wildcats enter a new era as Mark Stoops was fired beginning the Will Stein era in Lexington. Will Stein was the best offensive coordinator on the market, and now he gets to be a head coach for the first time. Stein will hope to replicate the success he had with the Oregon offense as he takes over a Kentucky program that needs to find success.

Coming with Will Stein is former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan who was fired this season. While the Tigers offense was underwhelming, Sloan has plenty of excuses to point at as the offensive line was abysmal, and Garrett Nussmeier was severly injured. Joe Sloan was the quarterback coach who helped Jayden Daniels become the Heisman, and he can have a massive impact on this program even if Stein calls the offense.

Jon Sumrall takes over after the firing of Billy Napier, and Florida fans will hope that he's the head coach who can finally get this team back to competing for National Championships. Sumrall won the offseason with his hiring of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who's been widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the Country.

The SEC is a league known for dominant defenses, but in 2026 that won't be the case with how far the sport continues to shift toward explosive offenses. Defensive Coordinators are going to have their work cut out for them this season as every offense seemingly has the potential to score in bunches.