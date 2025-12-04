The 3 biggest roster fixes facing Lane Kiffin in his first year at LSU

The Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge has begun, and his first task leading the Tigers is putting the finishing touches on a recruiting class LSU has fought hard to keep together. Once Kiffin is done with traditional recruiting, his attention will need to turn to the area where he's performed better than anyone else with the Transfer Portal.

There's a reason that Brian Kelly is no longer at LSU, and it's the fact that his roster this season was deeply flawed. Lane Kiffin is going to have a ton of pressure to perform in Year 1 given his contract and the outside heat for leaving Ole Miss. How Lane Kiffin handles the Transfer Portal this offseason will quickly set the tone for his time in Baton Rouge.

Lane Kiffin has to swing big at these 3 holes in the offense

Offensive Line

Brian Kelly was tasked with replacing 4 NFL Draft picks on the offensive line this season, and the group he put together never ended up clicking. Lane Kiffin is going to need to quickly decide if he's going to count on the Tigers younger pieces or if he's going to attack the Transfer Portal to bolster the group. The rushing attack under Kelly was always a weak point, and if Kiffin can get the right pieces on the line he could quickly flip this team's identity.

Quarterback

Lane Kiffin's biggest priority this offseason has to be flipping the quarterback position as it was clearly flawed. Garrett Nussmeier is off to the NFL, and barring Lane Kiffin flipping a recruit before the signing period it'll mark back-to-back recruiting cycles where the Tigers haven't signed a quarterback as they missed on Landon Duckworth after Kiffin's arrival. Michael Van Buren didn't appear to be the answer, and Kiffin will need to get both a quarterback he can start and players to develop.

Tight End

After losing Mason Taylor to the NFL last season, LSU is going to lose this year's starter Bauer Sharp to the NFL. LSU has an elite talent at the position in Trey'Dez Green, but he'd be best suited making a move to a wide receiver role. Lane Kiffin is going to need to go out and add a player he can count on as a blocker with receiving upside to help balance the room.