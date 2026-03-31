The 3 Clemson Tigers freshmen pushing for starting roles in 2026

The Clemson Tigers came into 2025 with National Championship hopes, and part of what made the season so disappointing is the fact that the veteran core moves on now leaving the Tigers with a rebuild in ways. Peter Woods, Avieon Terrell, TJ Parker, Cade Klubnik, and Antonio Williams are all off to the NFL leaving behind major holes in the roster.

Dabo Swinney has dipped into the Transfer Portal far more than we’ve seen in the past, but he still doesn’t use it to reload year over year. Given the fact that Clemson didn't fill some of the biggest holes with transfers, true freshmen have a chance to make an instant impact for the Tigers.

The 3 Clemson Tigers with a chance to instantly start in 2026

Tait Reynolds - Quarterback

This spring, none of Clemson's quarterbacks separated themselves meaning the battle to replace Cade Klubnik carries into the summer. Tait Reynolds impressed during the Spring game going 7-10 for 74 yards with a rushing touchdown. After the Spring Game, Dabo Swinney shared that Reynolds is already 2nd on the depth chart, giving him a chance to win the job in the summer.

Gordon Sellars - Wide Receiver

The injuries to wide receivers like TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr allowed Clemson's younger wide receivers to showcase their ability. True Freshman Gordon Sellars has taken advantage as he looks the part of an instant contributor for the Tigers. In the Spring Game, Gordon Sellars caught a touchdown with a nice play on a back shoulder fade.

Freshman WR Gordon Sellars III scores the first touchdown of the game for either team.



Team Orange takes the lead. pic.twitter.com/pwVbFj5vwI — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) March 28, 2026

Naeem Burroughs - Wide Receiver

Star wide receiver Antonio Williams is off to the NFL leaving Dabo Swinney with an opening in the slot. Among the impressive freshmen wide receivers, Naeem Burroughs looks like the player with the best chance to start at the beginning of the season. Naeem Burroughs was the top ranked recruit in Clemson's class giving him a chance to transition right into a starting role.