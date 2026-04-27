The 3 Georgia Bulldogs set to continue Kirby Smart's NFL Draft pipeline in 2027

Georgia has always been one of the best programs at producing NFL caliber talent, but ever since Kirby Smart's arrival in Athens, the Bulldogs have reached another level. The 2026 NFL Draft was in a way a down season for the Bulldogs as Monroe Freeling was the only Bulldog to hear his name called in the 1st Round. While this was a down draft for Georgia, Kirby Smart should be back to dominating the event in 2027.

Based on how well Kirby Smart recruits, and Georgia's track record of development, it's safe to say there will always be a few players on the roster with 1st round talent. Heading into 2027, 3 Bulldogs already look like potential 1st round picks in a loaded draft cycle.

These 3 Georgia Bulldogs already have 2027 NFL Draft buzz

Ellis Robinson IV - Cornerback

Georgia signed Ellis Robinson IV as the top cornerback in the country coming out of High School, and it was easy to see why this past season. Robinson allowed just 15 catches on 35 targets for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. This spring, Robinson has reportedly taken a massive leap, and he could put himself into contention as the best cornerback in the class with a great Junior season.

KJ Bolden - Safety

Kirby Smart has developed several elite safeties over the years, but KJ Bolden has a chance to be the best. After arriving at Georgia as a 5-star recruit, Bolden has lived up to the hype with his emergence as one of the best defensive backs in the Country. If KJ Bolden can put together another dominant season, he'll be the top safety in next year's class, giving him a chance to hear his name called early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Nate Frazier - Running Back

As a True Freshman, Nate Frazier showed a ton of promise in a deep running back room setting him up for a breakout season. This year, Nate Frazier looked like the latest in a long line of great Georgia running backs, rushing for 947 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding another 116 yards and a score as a receiver. If Frazier takes his game to the next level, he'll put himself in contention to be picked in the 1st round in a loaded running back class.