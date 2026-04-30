The 3 Miami Hurricanes that will keep the NFL Draft pipeline flowing in 2027

Mario Cristobal just took the Miami Hurricanes to the National Championship Game, and the program looks to finally be back to its winning ways. A major reason for Miami's resurgence is Mario Cristobal's ability to develop players as Miami just produced 3 1st round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Heading into the 2027 NFL Draft cycle, Miami has a chance to post another impressive cycle of prospects.

These 3 Miami Hurricanes are likely 1st round picks

Darian Mensah - Quarterback

The Duke Blue Devils made Darian Mensah one of college football's highest paid players after his breakout at Tulane, and he delivered finishing 2nd in passing yards and touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. Miami had a need at quarterback, and they went all-in to get Mensah giving the Canes championship hopes again. With elite weapons in Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, it should be a massive way for Mensah, and he should lock himself into being a 1st round pick.

Ahmad Moten - Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackles never get enough love in the Pre Draft process, but teams are always looking to get stronger up the middle. Compared to most recent defensive tackle prospects, Moten has a ton of potential rushing the passer after racking up 4.5 sacks last season. Another strong year rushing the passer should help Moten hear his name called in the 1st round, especially if he continues to be solid against the run.

Damon Wilson II - Edge Rusher

After transferring to Missouri from Georgia and racking up 9 sacks, Damon Wilson II could've declared for the NFL Draft, and potentially heard his name called in the 1st round. Wilson instead heads to Miami where he'll look to follow in Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor's footsteps. If Wilson posts another year of elite pass rush production, it'll be almost impossible for him to fall out of the 1st round.