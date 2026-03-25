The 3 most important games for Mike Norvell's pivotal season at Florida State

Heading into the 2026 season, few coaches are even close to being on as hot of a seat as Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. After an undefeated regular season in 2023, Mike Norvell has had miserable seasons in back to back years leading the Seminoles. The two bad seasons have changed Mike Norvell from being one of the best coaches in the Country to one hanging on by a thread.

The 2026 season is going to be pivotal for Mike Norvell as Florida State is going to have a hard time defending another miserable season. Norvell doesn't need to go undefeated in 2026, but he'll need to show serious promise which could come by winning 3 of the Seminoles biggest games of the year.

These 3 games could decide Mike Norvell's fate at Florida State

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

Coming off the down season in 2024, beating Alabama to open the 2025 season calmed a lot of concerns around Mike Norvell before the rest of the season became a mess. This season, Mike Norvell is tasked with going on the road to face Kalen DeBoer's team which is certainly a bigger challenge. Picking up a win early in the season over a potential top 10-15 team would be a massive win for Norvell while a loss early in the season would build more pressure.

2. Florida Gators

While Florida State held on to Mike Norvell, the Florida Gators decided it was time for a change in leadership. Jon Sumrall will have his first team in Gainesville, and it may be the weakest team he has for a long time once he gets the ball rolling. If Florida State's in a place where they'll be evaluating Norvell at the end of the year, winning the final game of the season would be a major boost.

1. Miami Hurricanes

Beating your biggest rivals can prolong a coaches tenure, and when Florida State plays Miami, Mike Norvell will have a massive opportunity. Miami enters the season with a loaded roster coming off a trip to the National Championship game, and has every hope of making a return trip to the Playoff. Handing Miami a loss in the middle of the season would go a long way for Florida State especially if the season doesn't start in the best fashion.