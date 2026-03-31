The 3 most important games in Bill Belichick's pivotal second season

North Carolina heads into Year 2 of the Bill Belichick era hoping for far better results than the team had in his debut season. The Tar Heels are already heading in the right direction as the noise off the field is far quieter than it was last season. For Bill Belichick, the only positive result will be if the team starts winning games, especially this season.

This season, North Carolina has a managable schedule, especially if this team has truly taken a step in the right direction. The Tar Heels have several games that will be almost impossible to win, but the schedule also gives Belichick a ton of opportunities.

The 3 most pivotal games for Bill Belichick's future

TCU Horned Frogs - August 29th

When the Bill Belichick era started with North Carolina driving down the field with ease against TCU, it looked like the Tar Heels could be in for an impressive season. Instead, Sonny Dykes team demolished North Carolina starting the questions over whether or not UNC made a mistake. Facing TCU again to start the year gives Belichick a perfect chance to show if this team is truly getting better.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish - October 3rd

The thing that could end Bill Belichick's tenure sooner than anyone expected is getting embarrassed. When North Carolina faces Notre Dame to start October, the Tar Heels could get blown out if they aren't truly a competent team. Bill Belichick's team competing with Notre Dame would prove that the potential is there for this program to eventually become a contender.

Miami Hurricanes - October 31st

The Miami Hurricanes didn't win the ACC last season, but they were clearly the cream of the crop with their run to the National Championship Game. North Carolina will have a chance to prove that they're working toward competing for ACC Championships when they host Miami to end October. If the season starts poorly for the Tar Heels, a blowout in this game could end the Belichick era.