The 3 most important games in Josh Heupel's potential bounce back season

The Tennessee Volunteers head into the 2026 college football season looking to have a bounce back season. After making the College Football Playoff in 2024, the 2025 season was a disappointing year as Tennessee finished the season 8-5. Given the expectations of the program, and the success Josh Heupel has had, Tennessee will need a much better finish this season.

Josh Heupel's offense will once again turn to a new starter as Joey Aguilar was denied an extra season of eligibility by the NCAA. The defense has been overhauled by new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles giving this team a ton of new pieces which could make or break the season.

The 3 games that will determine Tennessee's Playoff fate

Alabama Crimson Tide

The biggest positive in Josh Heupel's time leading Tennessee has been the success he's had against Alabama. While Heupel is only 2-3, considering the dominance during Saban's time in Tuscaloosa, this has been an impressive stretch in the rivalry. Alabama will also have a 1st time starting quarterback, and as the Crimson Tide come to Knoxville a win could have major playoff implications.

Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are going to enter the season with sky high expectations as Steve Sarkisian has built a loaded roster. Tennessee's first game in SEC play comes against at end of September against this loaded Longhorns team where they'll need to pick up a win. Beating Texas can set Tennessee off on a path to the Playoff while a loss could be a sign of things to come.

LSU Tigers

Josh Heupel and Tennessee get LSU on the schedule at the worst time as Lane Kiffin has arrived and given the Tigers a loaded roster. Tennessee and LSU will both enter the season as Playoff hopefuls, and when their matchup rolls around it could have massive implications for both teams. If the season ends up being a failure, the LSU game at the end of the season could have implications on Heupel's job security.